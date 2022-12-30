ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step into the new year in style with up to 70% off Kate Spade purses, wallets, dresses and shoes

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Kate Spade purses are on mega sale for the New Year—save up to 70% now. Reviewed/Kate Spade

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Stay stylish in 2023 and beyond with a chic Kate Spade purse. Perfect for turning heads at your New Year's Eve celebrations or adding a pop to your everyday wardrobe, Kate Spade accessories are worth the splurge. And, right now, they're more affordable than ever during the brand's limited time End-of-Season sale .

From now until Monday, January 2 , Kate Spade is offering an extra 50% off select already discounted items when you use code 50OFF . With the coupon code, you can shop the site's sale section and end up saving up to 70% off. This includes handbags , shoes , wallets and even clothing .

End 2022 with smart savings: Shop the best New Year sales at Amazon, Wayfair and QVC

Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale: Incredible deals on purses, totes and shoes for 2023

New Year's Eve store hours: What time Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club and more open

For a handbag that can effortlessly take you from running errands to date night in style, check out the Kate Spade Knott medium satchel . The classic leather carryall features an adorable drop handle, pale gold-tone hardware, a dog-clip closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. Usually priced at $348, you can grab the bag in a burgundy, pale pink or yellow color for just $139 when you enter the coupon code 50OFF at checkout.

Find the perfect accessory to complement your New Year's Eve outfit right now at the Kate Spade purse sale. Shop today for stylish savings on crossbodies, totes, satchels and more.

The best Kate Spade deals

Score stellar savings on Kate Spade purses, wallets, shoes and dresses for a limited time. Reviewed/Kate Spade

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Step into the new year in style with up to 70% off Kate Spade purses, wallets, dresses and shoes

