Step into the new year in style with up to 70% off Kate Spade purses, wallets, dresses and shoes

Save an extra 50% on select Kate Spade sale styles with coupon code 50OFF.

This limited-time code is available now through Monday, January 2, and will score you deals on Kate Spade purses, wallets and more.

Stay stylish in 2023 and beyond with a chic Kate Spade purse. Perfect for turning heads at your New Year's Eve celebrations or adding a pop to your everyday wardrobe, Kate Spade accessories are worth the splurge. And, right now, they're more affordable than ever during the brand's limited time End-of-Season sale .

Shop the Kate Spade sale

From now until Monday, January 2 , Kate Spade is offering an extra 50% off select already discounted items when you use code 50OFF . With the coupon code, you can shop the site's sale section and end up saving up to 70% off. This includes handbags , shoes , wallets and even clothing .

For a handbag that can effortlessly take you from running errands to date night in style, check out the Kate Spade Knott medium satchel . The classic leather carryall features an adorable drop handle, pale gold-tone hardware, a dog-clip closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. Usually priced at $348, you can grab the bag in a burgundy, pale pink or yellow color for just $139 when you enter the coupon code 50OFF at checkout.

Find the perfect accessory to complement your New Year's Eve outfit right now at the Kate Spade purse sale. Shop today for stylish savings on crossbodies, totes, satchels and more.

The best Kate Spade deals

Score stellar savings on Kate Spade purses, wallets, shoes and dresses for a limited time. Reviewed/Kate Spade

Shop the Kate Spade sale

