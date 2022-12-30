ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read the Trump tax pdfs: Donald Trump's tax returns released

By Erin Mansfield and Savannah Kuchar, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Clarifications and corrections: A previous version of this story included the wrong file for the DTTM Operations Managing Member 2016 filing.

Democrats on a House committee that oversees taxes have released former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020, plus documents analyzing the returns and explaining why they were released. Read them here.

This 40-page report by congressional staff summarizes Trump's tax returns

Links to Trump's individual returns:

Links to Trump's business returns:

DJT Holdings

DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC

DTTM Operations

DTTM Operations Managing Member

LFB Acquisition LLC

LFB Acquisition Member Corp

Trump's individual tax returns:

The vote: House panel to release Trump tax information despite threats from Republicans

Trump tax returns: House committee report shows IRS failed to conduct 'mandatory' audits

Q&A: What we know (and don't know) about Trump's taxes

More: Supreme Court denies Donald Trump request to block release of tax returns to House panel

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Read the Trump tax pdfs: Donald Trump's tax returns released

Comments / 208

zfromtheoc
3d ago

Weird that people are mad at trump for having his CPAs use the tax loopholes to cut his taxes but aren’t mad at the career politicians who created those laws.

Reply(27)
42
Marcus Hoskins
3d ago

Just goes to show what they would do to ANY citizen that opposes them! He paid a lot more than most of Congress, Let us not forget obiden owed 500,000 when he took office and his son owed over 2 million...

Reply(16)
29
Salty Pat
2d ago

I don't care what is in them. Tax returns are very personal and no one, not even the president should be made to expose them to public scrutiny. Disgusting beyond belief.

Reply(2)
13
