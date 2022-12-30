Read the Trump tax pdfs: Donald Trump's tax returns released
Clarifications and corrections: A previous version of this story included the wrong file for the DTTM Operations Managing Member 2016 filing.
Democrats on a House committee that oversees taxes have released former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020, plus documents analyzing the returns and explaining why they were released. Read them here.
This 40-page report by congressional staff summarizes Trump's tax returns
Links to Trump's individual returns:
- 2015 Part 1
- 2015 Part 2
- 2015 Part 3
- 2016 Part 1
- 2016 Part 2
- 2017 Part 1
- 2017 Part 2
- 2017 Part 3
- 2018 Part 1
- 2018 Part 2
- 2019 Part 1
- 2019 Part 2
- 2019 Part 3
- 2020 Part 1
- 2020 Part 2
- 2020 Part 3
Links to Trump's business returns:
DJT Holdings
DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC
DTTM Operations
DTTM Operations Managing Member
LFB Acquisition LLC
LFB Acquisition Member Corp
Trump's individual tax returns:
The vote: House panel to release Trump tax information despite threats from Republicans
Trump tax returns: House committee report shows IRS failed to conduct 'mandatory' audits
Q&A: What we know (and don't know) about Trump's taxes
More: Supreme Court denies Donald Trump request to block release of tax returns to House panel
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Read the Trump tax pdfs: Donald Trump's tax returns released
Comments / 208