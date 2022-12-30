ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Militaries Stockpiling the Most Guns

By Angelo Young
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWZQ9_0jyfnn7Z00 There are at least 133 million military firearms in 177 of the world’s countries, according to the latest available comparable data.

These firearms make up the largest pool of centrally controlled weapons stockpiles and are a leading tool of conflict and violence, as exemplified by the current war between Russia and Ukraine. The two are No. 2 and No. 1 countries, respectively, with the most military firearms per military personnel, with nearly 21 weapons for each of the 1.5 million Russian troops and just over 21 firearms for each of the 311,000 Ukrainian troops, based on a 2019 estimate.

To identify the militaries of the world with the most firearms, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2017 military-owned firearms data from Small Arms Survey , an international firearms-monitoring organization. We used 2019 troop count, which include paramilitary forces, from the World Bank to rank nearly 160 countries by the estimated number of military-owned firearms per enlisted troop. Troop counts as a percentage of the workforce, population figures, and military spending in current U.S. dollars and as a share of gross domestic product are also from the World Bank.

The top 30 countries with the biggest military weapons stockpiles, which together have a population of 2 billion people, had 7.3 million armed forces personnel in 2019. These countries spent $399 billion on their defense budgets in 2020. By comparison, the United States spent $778 billion on its military in 2020, and that has increased to $817 billion for fiscal 2023. (This is every firearm currently used by the U.S. military .)

Though the U.S. leads the world by a long shot in how much it spends on defense, it is not among the countries with the most military firearms per troop. By that measure it ranks 54th. Still, the U.S. leads the world, by a very long shot, in the number of civilian firearms and civilian firearms per civilian. (These are countries with the most gun deaths per capita .)

Thirteen of these 30 countries with the most military firepower are located in Europe, including two Western European countries: Switzerland and Austria. Tanzania is the only African country on this list, while only three are South American: Paraguay, Argentina and Ecuador.

China has the world’s largest armed forces, with 2.54 million military personnel, while North Korea is second (1.47 million), and Russia third (1.45 million). As a share of the national labor force, North Korea leads the world with military personnel accounting for 8.7% of the workforce, followed by Israel and Armenia.

Among the 30 countries with the largest military firearms per troop, China leads in spending with a $252 billion budget in 2020. Russia, Israel, and Singapore spent between $10.9 billion and $61.7 billion each. The countries that spent the largest share of their GDP on their military, more than 4%, in 2020 are Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. The U.S. spent about 3.7% of its GDP on its armed forces that year.

Here are the militaries stockpiling the most guns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mo8Qa_0jyfnn7Z00

30. Kazakhstan
> Est. military-owned firearms: 5.3 per troop (375,690 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 71,000 (0.8% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $1.7 billion (1.1% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 19,002,586
> Region: Central Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXhUm_0jyfnn7Z00

29. Estonia
> Est. military-owned firearms: 5.5 per troop (38,760 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 7,000 (1.0% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $701.0 million (2.3% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 1,329,254
> Region: Northern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuaYY_0jyfnn7Z00

28. North Korea
> Est. military-owned firearms: 5.7 per troop (8,363,100 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 1,469,000 (8.7% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: N/A
> Population, 2021: 25,887,045
> Region: Eastern Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lErzg_0jyfnn7Z00

27. Israel
> Est. military-owned firearms: 5.7 per troop (1,016,900 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 178,000 (4.3% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $21.7 billion (5.6% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 9,364,000
> Region: Western Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOefQ_0jyfnn7Z00

26. Ecuador
> Est. military-owned firearms: 6.0 per troop (253,668 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 42,000 (0.5% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $2.2 billion (2.4% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 17,888,474
> Region: South America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvRca_0jyfnn7Z00

25. Cyprus
> Est. military-owned firearms: 6.2 per troop (99,000 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 16,000 (2.5% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $418.8 million (1.8% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 1,215,588
> Region: Western Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZ92W_0jyfnn7Z00

24. Czech Republic
> Est. military-owned firearms: 6.3 per troop (157,233 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 25,000 (0.5% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $3.3 billion (1.4% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 10,703,446
> Region: Eastern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpJj8_0jyfnn7Z00

23. Portugal
> Est. military-owned firearms: 6.4 per troop (333,640 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 52,000 (1.0% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $4.6 billion (2.1% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 10,299,423
> Region: Southern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTZ5i_0jyfnn7Z00

22. Azerbaijan
> Est. military-owned firearms: 6.6 per troop (537,920 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 82,000 (1.6% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $2.2 billion (5.4% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 10,145,212
> Region: Western Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqv3Z_0jyfnn7Z00

21. Argentina
> Est. military-owned firearms: 6.6 per troop (679,770 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 103,000 (0.5% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $2.9 billion (0.8% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 45,808,747
> Region: South America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5FyG_0jyfnn7Z00

20. Tanzania
> Est. military-owned firearms: 6.8 per troop (190,050 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 28,000 (0.1% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $659.3 million (1.0% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 61,498,438
> Region: Eastern Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBpAW_0jyfnn7Z00

19. Kyrgyzstan
> Est. military-owned firearms: 6.9 per troop (145,010 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 21,000 (0.8% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $127.5 million (1.8% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 6,694,200
> Region: Central Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBcEa_0jyfnn7Z00

18. Vietnam
> Est. military-owned firearms: 7.3 per troop (3,829,200 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 522,000 (0.9% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: N/A
> Population, 2021: 98,168,829
> Region: South-eastern Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mATVD_0jyfnn7Z00

17. Paraguay
> Est. military-owned firearms: 8.1 per troop (235,780 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 29,000 (0.8% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $364.3 million (1.0% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 7,219,641
> Region: South America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2mAV_0jyfnn7Z00

16. Denmark
> Est. military-owned firearms: 8.3 per troop (124,120 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 15,000 (0.5% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $5.0 billion (1.4% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 5,856,733
> Region: Northern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNJp4_0jyfnn7Z00

15. Sweden
> Est. military-owned firearms: 9.3 per troop (139,180 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 15,000 (0.3% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $6.5 billion (1.2% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 10,415,811
> Region: Northern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPiKU_0jyfnn7Z00

14. Singapore
> Est. military-owned firearms: 9.7 per troop (574,140 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 59,000 (1.7% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $10.9 billion (3.2% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 5,453,566
> Region: South-eastern Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bxWG_0jyfnn7Z00

13. Armenia
> Est. military-owned firearms: 10.4 per troop (509,240 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 49,000 (3.9% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $634.0 million (4.9% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 2,968,128
> Region: Western Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQH6s_0jyfnn7Z00

12. China
> Est. military-owned firearms: 10.8 per troop (27,466,400 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 2,535,000 (0.3% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $252.3 billion (1.7% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 1,412,360,000
> Region: Eastern Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwYkp_0jyfnn7Z00

11. Austria
> Est. military-owned firearms: 10.9 per troop (240,880 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 22,000 (0.5% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $3.6 billion (0.8% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 8,956,279
> Region: Western Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSrHz_0jyfnn7Z00

10. Nicaragua
> Est. military-owned firearms: 11.4 per troop (136,800 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 12,000 (0.4% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $78.0 million (0.7% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 6,702,379
> Region: Central America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gK3xJ_0jyfnn7Z00

9. Serbia
> Est. military-owned firearms: 12.0 per troop (384,422 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 32,000 (1.0% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $1.1 billion (2.1% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 6,844,078
> Region: Southern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDOwe_0jyfnn7Z00

8. Cuba
> Est. military-owned firearms: 12.6 per troop (958,100 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 76,000 (1.4% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: N/A
> Population, 2021: 11,317,498
> Region: Caribbean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBc8C_0jyfnn7Z00

7. Switzerland
> Est. military-owned firearms: 16.2 per troop (324,484 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 20,000 (0.4% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $5.7 billion (0.8% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 8,697,723
> Region: Western Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3GYt_0jyfnn7Z00

6. Moldova
> Est. military-owned firearms: 16.4 per troop (98,600 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 6,000 (0.6% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $44.5 million (0.4% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 2,573,928
> Region: Eastern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ue9v1_0jyfnn7Z00

5. Finland
> Est. military-owned firearms: 17.6 per troop (475,030 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 27,000 (1.0% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $4.1 billion (1.5% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 5,541,696
> Region: Northern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41e19U_0jyfnn7Z00

4. Mongolia
> Est. military-owned firearms: 18.0 per troop (323,400 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 18,000 (1.3% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $112.2 million (0.8% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 3,329,282
> Region: Eastern Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtpxT_0jyfnn7Z00

3. Slovenia
> Est. military-owned firearms: 18.8 per troop (131,686 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 7,000 (0.7% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $574.8 million (1.1% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 2,107,007
> Region: Southern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPoCi_0jyfnn7Z00

2. Russian Federation
> Est. military-owned firearms: 20.8 per troop (30,272,900 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 1,454,000 (2.0% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $61.7 billion (4.3% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 143,446,060
> Region: Eastern Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dqsK_0jyfnn7Z00

1. Ukraine
> Est. military-owned firearms: 21.2 per troop (6,600,000 total)
> Est. military personnel (incl. paramilitary troops), 2019: 311,000 (1.5% of labor force)
> Annual military spending, 2020: $5.9 billion (4.1% of GDP)
> Population, 2021: 43,814,581
> Region: Eastern Europe

Comments / 70

José Rivera
3d ago

the US citizens have the largest stockpiling of guns. we have been at record sales from 2020-2022. we are The Well Regulated Militia the 2nd Amendment is referring to.

Reply(19)
39
YosemiteSam
3d ago

Pathetic how our government continues to run the USA into the ground. They give more to other countries, arming them, and our soldiers get squat. We need MAGA 🇺🇸

Reply(12)
35
Richard Bechdel
3d ago

I am armed not because I worry about China, but because of the corruption in our government. I don't trust any politicians. they are loosers that's why they become politicians.

Reply(1)
25
