Lexington Christmas light drop-off locations continue collections
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Anyone looking to recycle stringed Christmas lights still has a chance to do so at several Lexington locations. Through Jan. 15, broken or unwanted Christmas lights can be dropped off at collection bins spread throughout the city. Other items that can be dropped off include extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips, and other small electronics.
Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start new year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. The fitness franchise says many Kentuckians want to work out to have higher self-esteem. However, by February, most people abandon those New Year’s resolutions. Some say they lose motivation, while others get bored or overwhelmed by the new routine.
Lexington parking meter rates to increase starting Jan. 3
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington is increasing parking rates and hours of enforcement. The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LFCPA) announced that the increase is the first of its kind since 2019 and the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008 — prior to the foundation of the LEXPARK program.
Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve
Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year's Eve, officials said.
Airline worker killed in "industrial accident" | NewsNation Prime
An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to an industrial incident, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport. MORE: https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/american-airlines-crewmember-killed-at-alabama-airport/ #airport #alabama #accident.
Biden to visit Covington
On Wednesday President Biden will be in Covington to deliver remarks on rebuilding infrastructure.
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: 'This is unlivable'
With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent.
3 individuals injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police didn’t have to wait too long to respond to the first reported shooting of 2023. At 3:13 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue to investigate reported shots fired. Police said they found no shooting victims at the scene but three individuals arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
1 council members journey from corrections to city hall
Tayna Fogle tells her story that led her to Lexington's city council.
Lexington police offer New Year’s Eve safety tips
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is almost here! With the warmer weather and no pandemic restrictions, many are expected to be out and about in Lexington to ring in the New Year. The Lexington Police Department is ready with officers on the ground to keep the...
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
Lexington councilwoman reflects on her journey from corrections to city council
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Tayna Fogle went from being in corrections to serving as a councilwoman. As a newly elected councilwoman, her journey from being a convicted felon to now fighting against harsh drug sentences was a tough one. “I just want them to believe in government again,...
Lexington city council members sworn in, mayor celebrates diverse council
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington city council members and officials were sworn in on Friday. After winning her November reelection, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was sworn in for her second term. The mayor called it a day she won’t forget, “Now I get to serve the people four...
