bigislandnow.com
Office of Hawaiian Affairs funds workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation, reinterment
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
bigislandnow.com
Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet
When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023
Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
bigislandnow.com
State outdoor siren test scheduled for Jan. 3
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound...
bigislandnow.com
What new Hawai’i laws are taking effect on New Year’s Day?
Several new State of Hawai’i laws are set to take effect on Jan. 1. They cover a wide variety of areas, including car insurance for residents renting to visitors, tobacco taxes, catalytic converters, mandatory ethics training for state legislators and workers, fireworks, ranked-choice voting and even balloons. New legislation...
bigislandnow.com
3 family dogs die in blaze at ʻĀinaloa residence
Big Island firefighters and police officers responded to a structure fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday in Puna that resulted in the deaths of three pets. Upon their arrival at 6:39 p.m., first responders discovered a 30-by-40-foot single-story, single-family home at 16-2138 Hanalē Drive in ʻĀinaloa partially involved in fire. A total of 17 firefighters and 11 units from the Hawaiʻi Fire Department were dispatched to battle the blaze. Officers with the Hawaiʻi Police Department arrived first to provide a safe scene while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
bigislandnow.com
Police search for pedestrian struck by vehicle in Puna
Big Island police need help with identifying a pedestrian who is thought to have been struck by a vehicle the evening of Dec. 30 in a Puna subdivision and they are asking the public if it has any information. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Puna Patrol officers responded to an...
