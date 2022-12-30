Big Island firefighters and police officers responded to a structure fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday in Puna that resulted in the deaths of three pets. Upon their arrival at 6:39 p.m., first responders discovered a 30-by-40-foot single-story, single-family home at 16-2138 Hanalē Drive in ʻĀinaloa partially involved in fire. A total of 17 firefighters and 11 units from the Hawaiʻi Fire Department were dispatched to battle the blaze. Officers with the Hawaiʻi Police Department arrived first to provide a safe scene while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

