Collier County, FL

Burglar defies Southwest Florida deputies during toilet standoff

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Golden Gate, FL - A man was arrested by deputies while sitting on the toilet after he broke into a Southwest Florida home.

Collier County deputies say 44-year-old James "Jimmy" Hobbs had to be pried off the toilet after deputies found him inside of a Golden Gate home that he broke into on December 27th.

The homeowner called police after Hobbs walked up to the front door of the home and began demanding money.

Instead of leaving the home, Hobbs hid behind the homeowner's vehicle while searching for another point of entry.

Hobbs eventually snuck into the home by shattering the pool door and prying open a glass slider.

The homeowner heard Hobbs breaking into the home and called authorities.

Responding deputies found Hobbs in the bathroom of the master bedroom, where they forcefully removed him from the toilet before placing him under arrest.

