Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern to start this year will stay on the active side. We’re tracking a slow-moving cold front on Monday, and that may bring the chance for a few strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, we’ll have southerly winds bring lots of moisture into the area, so we’ll watch out for some streamer showers developing in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy, windy and very muggy with temperatures that warm in the 70′s during the day with dewpoints near 70 as well. One thing to watch for will be the cloud cover. If a few more breaks of sun develop than expected tomorrow, that would increase the chance storms reach strong to severe levels thanks to more heat building at ground level.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO