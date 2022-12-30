Read full article on original website
La. Rose Parade float wins award
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana float in the Rose Bowl Parade has been honored with an award. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Celebration Riverboat float was awarded the Showmanship Award for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float is being featured in...
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Monday forecast
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely over northern Louisiana, lower chance for SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are already underway across portions of east Texas and northern Louisiana. Here in Southwest Louisiana, we will likely remain just on the edge of the potential for severe storms. By far the greatest risk of severe weather will be north of our area, but a few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop over SWLA this afternoon and early evening. For this reason areas north of I-10 are included in a low risk of severe weather.
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
State Police discusses consequences of driving impaired during holidays
Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST.
State Police warns of tragic consequences when driving impaired
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If enjoying an alcoholic drink is how you celebrate, it’s important to have a plan to get home safely from New Year’s festivities. “Being on the roadway, you have to be aware all the time when you’re on a roadway,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern to start this year will stay on the active side. We’re tracking a slow-moving cold front on Monday, and that may bring the chance for a few strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, we’ll have southerly winds bring lots of moisture into the area, so we’ll watch out for some streamer showers developing in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy, windy and very muggy with temperatures that warm in the 70′s during the day with dewpoints near 70 as well. One thing to watch for will be the cloud cover. If a few more breaks of sun develop than expected tomorrow, that would increase the chance storms reach strong to severe levels thanks to more heat building at ground level.
No. 17 LSU roars to dominant win over Purdue in Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU (10-4) captured win No. 10 in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm, as the Tigers dominated Purdue (8-6) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2. LSU roared to a 63-7 win. The Tigers set new Citrus Bowl records for...
