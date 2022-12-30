Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
WITN
A town here in the east brought in the New Year with a splash
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An annual plunge into the Atlantic Ocean had participants going for a swim in the cold ocean for more than just an ice bath. The 20th annual Penguin Plunge kicked off 2023 for over 800 people. “I’m so excited like this is very last minute...
carolinacoastonline.com
It’s time to renew golf cart permits in Cape Carteret
CAPE CARTERET — When the calendar flipped to 2023 at midnight on Dec. 31, 2022 golf cart permits expired, so it’s time for those who use them in Cape Carteret to renew them. Town Manager Frank Rush said last week the permits cost $75 and will be good...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WITN
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
WITN
UPDATE: Missing Craven County teen found
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that a missing teenager has been found. Deputies said that 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis is back with her family.
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars
From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
newbernnow.com
Food Assistance Available to Help Older Adults
According to the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) website, the following is provided to inform eligible seniors of food assistance program:. The ECCAAA is providing assistance to address the nutritional needs of people aged 60 years of age and older by providing a food reimbursement assistance program.
carolinacoastonline.com
TOP 10 SPORTS STORIES for 2022: Big Rock leads the way for second year in a row
MOREHEAD CITY — The 2022 athletic year proved to be a newsworthy one. Instead of a top 10 list, the News-Times could have easily compiled a selection of the top 20 sports stories. Fishing tournaments led the way. The Big Rock Blue Marlin continued to get bigger, and the...
Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
WITN
Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
