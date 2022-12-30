ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31

Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

It’s time to renew golf cart permits in Cape Carteret

CAPE CARTERET — When the calendar flipped to 2023 at midnight on Dec. 31, 2022 golf cart permits expired, so it’s time for those who use them in Cape Carteret to renew them. Town Manager Frank Rush said last week the permits cost $75 and will be good...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars

From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
SWANSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Food Assistance Available to Help Older Adults

According to the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) website, the following is provided to inform eligible seniors of food assistance program:. The ECCAAA is providing assistance to address the nutritional needs of people aged 60 years of age and older by providing a food reimbursement assistance program.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine. Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

