ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out For Being An Absentee ‘Deadbeat’

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHG5V_0jyflPxR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3y5i_0jyflPxR00

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Kel Mitchell’s eldest daughter Allure Mitchell recently took to social media to reveal her truth regarding their relationship. Using the phrase “deadbeat” to describe her father in her hashtags, Allure’s recent TikToks call out Kel for being absent in her life.

The 21-year-old said she was “done being silenced” in a lengthy online message detailing her and Mitchell’s relationship. Allure claims the former Nickelodeon star publicly touts himself as a family man when he only provided for her financially instead of being a well-rounded father.

“What I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper . He helped pay for my first car, my high school tuition, and my housing on campus until I cut him off for exactly this,” Allure shared.

“I now live completely independently without any parental help I did this to prove to my father that his money was never what I needed, and growing up [the] way I had to it boggles me that he’d even think that’s what I cared about.”

Allure highlighted elsewhere in her posts that her relationship with her dad is complicated due to his toxic relationship with her mother, Tyisha Hampton.

The college student clarified that from the ages of five to 15, Kel Mitchell was allegedly both financially and emotionally absent from her life.

As Allure sees it, her mother has been battling with the actor “to get what’s owed to her.” While the 21-year-old said she’s continuously tried to maintain a relationship with her father, she shared that the attempts are one-sided.

Allure also said she was subjected to “unimaginable degrees of abuse” after Mitchell sold the family home she lived at.

The 21-year-old’s TikTok account is now private.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Allure’s account of her relationship with her father comes alongside recent news that her mother requested an emergency court hearing to address back financial support Kel allegedly never paid.

Tyisha wrote to Mitchell’s lawyers and said the hearing is for “writs, contempt, collections and to notify the court in regards to you and your offices violating my fundamental rights,” according to Radar Online . The actor’s lawyer, in response, said that Tyisha has a “long history of foul play.”

Tyisha and Kel Mitchell have a court date Jan. 11 to address their dispute , scheduled before the former’s most recent filing.

RELATED CONTENT: “Tyisha Hampton Alleges Ex-Husband Kel Mitchell Owes Her 1.2 Million In Unpaid Child Support And Tax Debt”

Comments / 4

Snoopy64
3d ago

I can relate to her, my father did the same thing with buying gifts and things instead of being around 🙃 Blasting him on TicToc not cool🤷🏿

Reply(2)
2
Related
People

Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl. The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look." "What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls...
People

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl. On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in...
Shine My Crown

Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again

Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
RadarOnline

'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman

Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy