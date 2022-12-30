Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out For Being An Absentee ‘Deadbeat’

Kel Mitchell’s eldest daughter Allure Mitchell recently took to social media to reveal her truth regarding their relationship. Using the phrase “deadbeat” to describe her father in her hashtags, Allure’s recent TikToks call out Kel for being absent in her life.

The 21-year-old said she was “done being silenced” in a lengthy online message detailing her and Mitchell’s relationship. Allure claims the former Nickelodeon star publicly touts himself as a family man when he only provided for her financially instead of being a well-rounded father.

“What I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper . He helped pay for my first car, my high school tuition, and my housing on campus until I cut him off for exactly this,” Allure shared.

“I now live completely independently without any parental help I did this to prove to my father that his money was never what I needed, and growing up [the] way I had to it boggles me that he’d even think that’s what I cared about.”

Allure highlighted elsewhere in her posts that her relationship with her dad is complicated due to his toxic relationship with her mother, Tyisha Hampton.

The college student clarified that from the ages of five to 15, Kel Mitchell was allegedly both financially and emotionally absent from her life.

As Allure sees it, her mother has been battling with the actor “to get what’s owed to her.” While the 21-year-old said she’s continuously tried to maintain a relationship with her father, she shared that the attempts are one-sided.

Allure also said she was subjected to “unimaginable degrees of abuse” after Mitchell sold the family home she lived at.

The 21-year-old’s TikTok account is now private.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Allure’s account of her relationship with her father comes alongside recent news that her mother requested an emergency court hearing to address back financial support Kel allegedly never paid.

Tyisha wrote to Mitchell’s lawyers and said the hearing is for “writs, contempt, collections and to notify the court in regards to you and your offices violating my fundamental rights,” according to Radar Online . The actor’s lawyer, in response, said that Tyisha has a “long history of foul play.”

Tyisha and Kel Mitchell have a court date Jan. 11 to address their dispute , scheduled before the former’s most recent filing.

RELATED CONTENT: “Tyisha Hampton Alleges Ex-Husband Kel Mitchell Owes Her 1.2 Million In Unpaid Child Support And Tax Debt”