SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO