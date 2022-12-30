Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SFGate
Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding
PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
SFGate
Pedestrian Struck By Truck In San Jose Dies On New Year's Eve
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.
SFGate
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
Car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, four critically injured
Two adults and two children who were inside the vehicle were critically injured, Cal Fire said.
SFGate
Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SFGate
Person Shot In San Jose Has Life-Threatening Injuries
SAN JOSE (BCN) A man was shot in San Jose Sunday evening, sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said early Monday morning. The shooting occurred on the 400 block of W San Carlos Street at 6:10 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There is currently no suspect...
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Cordelia Stabbing
Fairfield police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Cordelia that occurred earlier this month. Kelly Najee Surrell, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said Surrell stabbed the victim on December 17 and then fled...
‘No reason to downplay this’: Another atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
It's about to get wet again in the San Francisco Bay Area with an atmospheric river set to soak the region later this week.
San Francisco just had its second-rainiest day since 1849
It rained and rained and rained.
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
What is Dutch crunch and how did it get so popular in San Francisco?
"Multiple textures excite the sensory experience."
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
SFGate
San Jose Airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a "once in a generation" weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials said. Southwest...
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
These are some of the cheapest homes sold in San Francisco in 2022
Not many homes sold for under $1 million, but these did.
