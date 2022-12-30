ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding

PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Pedestrian Struck By Truck In San Jose Dies On New Year's Eve

SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Person Shot In San Jose Has Life-Threatening Injuries

SAN JOSE (BCN) A man was shot in San Jose Sunday evening, sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said early Monday morning. The shooting occurred on the 400 block of W San Carlos Street at 6:10 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There is currently no suspect...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Cordelia Stabbing

Fairfield police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Cordelia that occurred earlier this month. Kelly Najee Surrell, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said Surrell stabbed the victim on December 17 and then fled...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

San Jose Airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare

For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a "once in a generation" weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials said. Southwest...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy