Georgia sees its population grow by 1.7% amid the pandemic

(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its population increase by 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, new numbers from the Census Bureau show.

As of July 1, Georgia’s population stood at more than 10.9 million, up from about 10.7 million at the same time in 2020.

The Peach State’s neighbor to the south, Florida, saw its population increase at a higher rate of 3% during the same timeframe, Census numbers show.

"With more Georgians working than ever before, record jobs and investment coming to all parts of our state, and award-winning workforce development programs and infrastructure, the Peach State’s economy is reaching new heights," Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in an October statement.

South Carolina (2.9%), North Carolina (2.4%) and Tennessee (1.8%) also grew more than the Peach State, though Georgia has a higher population than the three states. However, Georgia’s growth outpaced that of Alabama, which saw its population increase by 0.9%.

Red state politicians will surely pounce on the talking point that their states performed better than many blue states during the past two years. New York saw its population decline by 2.1%, Illinois saw its population decline by 1.6% and California saw its population decline by 1.2%.