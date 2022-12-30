ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters say Hochul did not make progress on several 2022 goals

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
LOUDONVILLE — In voters’ eyes, Gov. Kathy Hochul did not make progress on six of the goals she laid out for 2022, including making communities safer, enhancing trust in state government, transforming SUNY into the envy of the nation, and making the state a place people want to live, not leave.

According to a Siena College poll of registered New York State voters, crime and cost of living top their priority list for Albany to address next year.

The poll revealed Hochul’s favorability rating (45-43 percent) and job approval rating (49-44 percent) had both dipped since October, but remain in positive territory. Her gubernatorial opponent, Republican Lee Zeldin, now has a 46-32 percent favorability rating, up net 18 points, from 37-41 percent prior to the 2022 election.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg recalled asking voters in January if they thought the governor would make progress on six of the goals she outlined in her State of the State address. While they were “somewhat optimistic” on two items and divided among the other four, he said today’s voters seem to be in agreement now 11 months later.

“Today, when asked whether the Hochul Administration did or did not make progress on these goals, voters give a resounding ‘no,’” he said. “A majority or strong plurality say she did not make progress on any of them. Fewer than one-third of voters say her administration made progress on any of the goals.”

The obvious demarcation of opinions resides within party afflictions. Democrats were very optimistic in January. Republicans were not optimistic, and now say she did not make progress on any of her goals. Independents are agreeing with Republicans on this, Greenberg said.

“Hochul’s job approval and favorability ratings are above water, barely, although they edged down slightly since before Election Day, and her 43 percent unfavorable rating is a new high. Having just won her first full term – in the closest gubernatorial election in decades – Hochul has a chance to hit the ‘reset’ button and try and reintroduce herself to voters outside of a messy midterm transition and a fiercely fought election,” Greenberg said.

Hochul had declared victory shortly before the clock struck twelve on Election Night. The following morning, she had garnered 52 percent of the 5.6 million votes to beat Zeldin. November’s results were closer than anticipated. In August, Siena reported a 14-point lead for Hochul. Now the research institute said the governor has her “work cut out for her.”

“Certainly, political friends and foes alike will be watching to see if Hochul tries to reset in her upcoming inaugural address and State of the State and budget messages. They’ll also be watching her actions and words in the weeks and months ahead, and whether it impacts her standing with voters,” Greenberg said. “Hochul has her work cut out for her, having barely expanded her base in her first year as governor. In Hochul’s first month in office, September 2021, 42 percent of voters viewed her favorably. Today it’s 45 percent. It’s never been higher than 47 percent.

This Siena College Poll was conducted December 4-7, 2022, among 816 New York State registered voters with 503 voters contacted through a dual frame (landline and cell phone) mode and 313 responses drawn from a proprietary online panel (Lucid) of New Yorkers.

The Siena College Research Institute, directed by Donald Levy, Ph.D., conducts political, economic, social, and cultural research primarily in NYS. SCRI, an independent, non-partisan research institute, subscribes to the American Association of Public Opinion Research Code of Professional Ethics and Practices.

Comments / 16

lindakramer32
3d ago

she doesn't make good on anything she doesn't care about the American people all she cares about is standing up there thinking she's the best thing ever

Reply
10
jmo
3d ago

she didn't make good of anything, big failure like cuomo. she just thinks she is so great tho. she needs a reality check

Reply(1)
9
JustRick
3d ago

the only thing she made good on is spending money on usless causes and turning honest people into criminals.

Reply
11
Related
New York Post

Hochul signs bill giving NY state legislators pay increase

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation granting state lawmakers a pay raise from $110,000 to $142,000 per year that will make them the highest paid legislators in the nation. “I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do. People don’t realize the sacrifice that they make being away from their families,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said ahead of a special session held last week where legislators approved the salary increase. Signing the legislation bought Hochul some goodwill among members of the state Senate and Assembly on the eve of her inauguration as the first female...
New York Post

Hochul made ‘unforced error’ with embattled chief judge pick, ex-gov says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made an “unforced error” in picking moderate Hector LaSalle to be the state’s top judge when key backers of her reelection bid had expressed distaste for the choice, one of her predecessors charged Sunday. “It’s sort of an unforced error because a number of parties had complained about this nomination, even before she made the selection,” former Gov. David Paterson said during an interview on WABC Radio’s “Cats Roundtable.” “The governor is putting in the highest court in New York … someone who a lot of individuals who helped her thought would not stand for even what...
adafruit.com

New York Governor Signs Modified Right-to-Repair Bill at 11th Hour

New York state governor Kathy Hochul has signed the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, months after it had passed both chambers of the state’s legislature with overwhelming bipartisan majorities. The bill had originally passed in June, but it was only formally sent to Hochul’s desk earlier this month; the governor had until midnight on December 28th to sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to pass into law without her signature.
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Pay Transparency In NY

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
wbtai.com

Weekend News Brief

Governor Hochul is to be officially sworn in on Sunday at 2 PM in Albany at the Empire State Plaza. Although she has been doing the duties of Governor she will be starting her first elected term in the new year. Hochul is the first elected female governor of New York narrowly beating out Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the last election cycle. The Buffalo native is expected to talk about women’s rights as she is sworn in on New Year’s Day.
wnynewsnow.com

New York Excelsior Scholarship Application Open

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 term is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The governor’s office says that students from households with gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For January 2023

As we begin 2023, maybe one of your New Year's resolutions was to focus on the safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for January 2023. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of...
waer.org

How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses

Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Gov. Hochul announces supportive housing grants

Governor Hochul announced Friday, that 125 awards were given out, for annual funding that’ll go to boost supportive housing, to help New Yorkers find a safe, and affordable place to call home. Recipients help serve a number of vulnerable New Yorkers including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based...
NEW YORK STATE
