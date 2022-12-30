ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Top 10 most viewed commentaries on the Daily Montanan for 2022

By Daily Montanan Staff
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElTFE_0jyfl4kf00

Photo illustration by Getty Images.

If Minnesota has 10,000 lakes, then Montana should be known for having at least that many opinions on any given subject.

Montana isn’t the type of place that is accustomed to biting tongues. It’s a full-throated kind of place where everyone weighs in. As such, the Daily Montanan continues to bring award-winning commentary and opinion pieces as part of its state coverage.

And would you lookee there? Montana’s longest running columnist, George Ochenski, has topped this year’s list of most read commentaries on the site. Here’s a list of the Top 10 most-read columns of 2022:

1. ‘A river runs through it … no longer’ by George Ochesnki

By now it’s becoming undeniable that mankind is not succeeding at mitigating the planetary consequences of our continuous and increasing pollution of Earth’s natural systems. From mountaintop to ocean shore to the upper atmosphere, the deleterious effects are stacking up and interacting in ways we seem incapable of understanding or positively influencing. And no, it doesn’t take a genius to see the changes all around us — just a firm grasp of the obvious.

For more, please continue to read here.

2. ‘A river of sewage’ by George Ochenski

The latest national “news” that extremely wealthy people are buying up Montana and the West was about as revealing to Montanans as telling us the sky is blue. We know, we live here, and we see it every day. While many laud the benefits of such economic activity, the very real consequences are stacking up – and nowhere is it more obvious than in the destruction of the world-famous Gallatin River that just turned neon green downstream from Big Sky for the fifth year in a row.

For more, please continue to read here.

3.’How far, how fast Montana’s reputation has fallen’ by George Ochenski

As most people know, building a good reputation doesn’t happen overnight. In the case of a state like Montana, it took a long time to become known as “The Last Best Place” — and we did it primarily due to the long-term care we took of our natural wonders.

Now, only one year after the GOP took over every statewide office, the Legislature, and governorship, Montana’s national and international reputation is on the ropes and going down thanks to the thoughtless, short-term, and brutal policies that have replaced long-term stewardship for the land, waters, and wildlife with which the Big Sky State was once famous.

For more, please continue to read here.

4. ‘Parents want to take back schools, but when did they ever leave?’ by Darrell Ehrlick

I have to give credit to the wonderful marketing job some politicians have done at creating a controversy out of nothing. That would perfectly describe the movement that urges parents to take back their schools.

To hear some worried politicians and aspiring school board members tell it: Communism, immorality and self-hatred have seeped deeply into the classrooms, textbooks and discussions, and our kids are being brainwashed by critical race theory.

For more, please continue to read here.

5. ‘Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting’ by Mike Garrity

Montana’s Paradise Valley is aptly named, sitting between two towering mountain ranges, it cradles the mighty Yellowstone River that flows from its headwaters in America’s first national park and provides critical habitat to the native species still present 200 years after Lewis and Clark’s expedition.

Yet, the Forest Service decided to expand cattle grazing on six allotments on the valley’s east side, including in a grizzly bear recovery zone.  It is a formula for destruction of native vegetation, sedimentation in cutthroat spawning streams, and dead wolves and bears – which is why Western Environmental Law Center is representing the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Native Ecosystems Council, and other conservation groups in a lawsuit filed in federal district court in Montana on Sept. 12 to challenge the agency’s decision.

For more, please continue to read here.

6. ‘Let the cat out of the bag, governor’ by Darrell Ehrlick

On the day Yellowstone National Park turned 150, we learned that Gov. Greg Gianforte had celebrated in his own Gianforte way: By shooting a mountain lion out of tree – one that had been tracked for research by park scientists.

It turns out that our state leader was taking a break from his busy schedule of criticizing the Biden administration and carefully scripting meetings of fawning fans during the holidays to have hounds chase the lion, tree it, and then have Gunslinger Greg knock the collared cat right out of the tree.

For more, please continue to read here.

7. ‘Trump isn’t going to jail and that’s a good thing for Democrats’ by Bruce Ledewitz

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor .

Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats want Trump charged for fomenting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Slightly over half of Democrats think he will be.

For more, please continue to read here.

8. ‘Grizzly bear expansion needs our welcome, not our weapons’ by Barrie K. Gilbert

When grizzly populations expand, they run up against more armed people.  This has resulted in unsustainable mortality for bears, especially where livestock graze on public land. Many more grizzlies are ending up dead in recent years. Same for confrontations in elk hunting camps in the backcountry. Bears learn gunfire means dinner and they smell and approach gut piles where they’re frequently killed. Is this the future or is there a solution?

For more, please continue to read here.

9. ‘The problem and solution to old, white men (as told by an aging white man)’ by Darrell Ehrlick

The problem with old White men is other old White men.

(And please, don’t bother pointing out that I am feeding into the stereotype by beginning a column with “the problem with …” a classic way for an old White man to begin a conversation. Old, White men just hate to be reminded that we’re sounding anything less than brilliant.)

For more, please continue to read here.

10. ‘Saving our state, one logo at a time’ by Darrell Ehrlick

I want to thank the Montana State Library Commission for … um … straightening out its logo.

Our state crisis has come to an end.

No, not COVID-19. Or housing. Or stagnant wages. Or healthcare. Or public education funding.

For more, please continue to read here.

The post The Top 10 most viewed commentaries on the Daily Montanan for 2022 appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

One-Room School with a View

Stitched across Montana’s vast rural landscape, far away from the connectivity of Main Streets and residential infrastructure, a network of modest, easily overlooked structures hearken back to a bygone era. Most of the diminutive buildings are abandoned, the book-toting pupils who once filed through their doors having grown up long ago.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

More Montanans are considering 'green burials'

Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature

A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana

It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised

And away we go! Legislators in both House and Senate chambers were sworn in as the 68th Legislative Session kicked off Monday. Republicans are going into the 90-day sprint with a supermajority and a slew of proposed legislation ranging from constitutional amendments to how to distribute the nearly $2 billion in budget surplus — and […] The post ‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’

Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Lost Sounds Montana is excited to announce the release of their latest compilation of archival Montana music:

Without Warning is an overview, compiling over the course of 24 tracks more than a decade’s worth of previously unknown music that was inspired by several distinct musical developments—New Wave reaching the American masses; Punk morphing into Hardcore; Postpunk emerging from the formal break with both Rock and Punk; and the post-1985 shift toward a more commercially-viable notion of Indie Rock.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Three true things about the southern border

In an average month in 2022, immigration was No. 4  in the “Most Important Problem Mentions” found by the polling folks at Gallup; higher than other hot-button issues like COVID-19, crime, prices at the pump, abortion, or the environment.  Judging from the airtime that immigration receives from some of Montana’s politicians, immigration is a particular […] The post Three true things about the southern border appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply

Montana lawmakers want state employees to be a bit more helpful when it comes to auditing. One of the first bills ready to go as the Montana Legislature kicks off its 2023 session are rules that received unanimous bipartisan support from the standing Legislative Audit Committee. The proposed legislation, LC 4126, would tighten rules for […] The post Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session

Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access. Multiple lawmakers confirmed three members from each chamber — two Republicans and a Democrat from both the Senate […] The post Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday

The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are tossing in proposals to amend the Montana Constitution — 48 unintroduced bills so far on that topic alone. But Republicans said there’s some duplication, and passing them won’t be […] The post 68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers remember: Mother Nature always wins

Despite all the political drama as the year draws to a close, it’s pretty clear to those of us living in Montana that Mother Nature still calls the shots. What we got for Christmas this year was a rather astounding jump in temperature from 35 below zero to 45 above in the space of a […] The post Lawmakers remember: Mother Nature always wins appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy