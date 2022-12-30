Read full article on original website
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe couple welcomes Adena’s first baby of 2023
CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 2, 2023) – Across much of Ohio as New Year’s Day began, multitudes of Ohio State University Buckeye fans found themselves glued to a pair of televisions or a split screen showing two notable events happening simultaneously. One involved the ball in New York’s Times...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper
In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison Co.
MT. STERLING, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 15000 block of Blain Road near Mt. Sterling in Madison County. The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that heavy smoke is visible from the residence. Additional assistance has been...
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Eastland Mall small business searching for new location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Eastland Mall officially shut its doors on Saturday, a small business that called the mall home is now searching for a new location. “Anthony’s Nu Wave Entertainment” opened in Eastland more than two years ago in July of 2020. Founded by Tony and Tina Fleisher, the small business aimed to […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
Off-duty firefighter in Whitehall helps save man from burning vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Andrew Morales' day off from fighting fires for Whitehall, he took his daughter out to eat at the Roosters off Highway 23 in Circleville. But, as they were about to leave, he saw the aftermath of a very serious crash. “On the way out, [I]...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Public Meeting for Lakeside Glen Housing Development Rezoning in North Circleville
Circleville – Lakeside Glen PUD will be heard at a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4th at 6 p.m. for a rezoning of a possible housing development in North Circleville. The development called Lakeside Glen is planned by Coughlin Investment, the developer is planning to take 31 acres of open space land and turn it into a 108 single-family housing development located adjacent to the Rockford homes development off Walnut creek pike. In the plans, the development calls for 4.25 acres of open space that will include a pond, walking trail, and access to and use by the homeowners.
'It's unfortunate that we have to leave': Latitude Five25 shuts down, forcing residents out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents living in a Near East Side apartment are scrambling to find new housing after the building was shut down Friday. According to the City of Columbus, 104 residents have been housed temporarily at area hotels. The city said the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is working...
columbusunderground.com
First Look: The Roosevelt Room Opens at Bridge Park
Squeaking in a 2022 debut, The Roosevelt Room celebrates its grand opening tonight, Friday, December 30 at Bridge Park in Dublin. It’s drinks-only at the 2,500 square foot watering hole at 6544 Longshore Loop. The menu includes eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines and eight signature cocktails, plus other beers, spirits and seltzers. Signature cocktails pay homage to the bar’s namesake, 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
Will mail be delivered the day after New Year’s Day?
The majority of Americans will not see their mail delivered until the third day of the New Year.
Columbus hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As many are celebrating a new year with family and friends, others are celebrating a new member of their family!. One of the first newborn babies welcomed into 2023 in Columbus was born at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital. The hospital staff shared that Owen James Daniels was...
