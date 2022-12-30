ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62

Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
As Phil Mickelson drops outside top 200, a look at notable LIV players' 2022 movements in world rankings

A year ago, few would have predicted that so many of golf's most notable names would plummet in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, 12 months ago, LIV Golf — the most hot-button topic of 2022 — was merely an idea and a threat. But when the Saudi-backed league came to fruition this summer and poached 12 of the last 26 major winners, those players forfeited receiving world ranking points as LIV events do not currently offer them, though the tour has applied for such designation.
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia

World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
18 important golf dates to circle on the calendar for 2023

The first U.S. Women’s Open to be contested at Pebble Beach. The first U.S. Open played in Los Angeles in 65 years. The mystery that is LIV Golf’s upcoming schedule. Newly elevated events on the PGA Tour. And a Ryder Cup in Italy that will try to find steady ground amid golf’s tectonic shifts.
Hilarious mistake sends golfer’s Masters invitation to random person

Golf star Scott Stallings had been anxiously awaiting his invitation to play in this year’s iteration of The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. That invitation never came to his mailbox – and now he knows why. In a Tweet, Stallings said that he’s checking his mailbox several...
