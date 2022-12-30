Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62
Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
As Phil Mickelson drops outside top 200, a look at notable LIV players' 2022 movements in world rankings
A year ago, few would have predicted that so many of golf's most notable names would plummet in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, 12 months ago, LIV Golf — the most hot-button topic of 2022 — was merely an idea and a threat. But when the Saudi-backed league came to fruition this summer and poached 12 of the last 26 major winners, those players forfeited receiving world ranking points as LIV events do not currently offer them, though the tour has applied for such designation.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
'Every Player Gave Him A Hug And That Is Something That I Will Never Forget'
We speak to two of Barry Lane's peers Andrew Oldcorn and David Shacklady to pay tribute to the former Ryder Cup player
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’
The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Embarrassing Mistake
Player invitations for The 2023 Masters tournament have been going out over the past couple of weeks, with several prominent players - including some LIV Golf stars - showing off their invites on social media. But one notable player has been anxiously awaiting for his invitation, checking his mailbox every...
Rory McIlroy To Skip First PGA Tour Elevated Event Of 2023
The World No.1 is missing the Sentry Tournament of Champions despite its elevated $15m purse
Augusta National Sent A Masters Invitation To The Wrong Scott Stallings
I think I can speak for just about every golfer out there when I say ever golfer dreams of playing in The Masters, or at least playing Augusta National one day. From the beautiful scenery, the perfect conditions, and the overwhelming amount of tradition within each hole is truly difficult to even comprehend.
18 important golf dates to circle on the calendar for 2023
The first U.S. Women’s Open to be contested at Pebble Beach. The first U.S. Open played in Los Angeles in 65 years. The mystery that is LIV Golf’s upcoming schedule. Newly elevated events on the PGA Tour. And a Ryder Cup in Italy that will try to find steady ground amid golf’s tectonic shifts.
Full field for Sentry Tournament of Champions: 17 of top 20, but no Rory McIlroy
The PGA Tour resumes it’s 2022-23 season with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jan. 5-8, in Maui, Hawaii. The field list includes 39 players, including 17 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will not be competing. Despite this being among...
Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person
The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
How much money each of the 2023 PGA Tour events have up for grabs
Money, money and more money. Prize money on the PGA Tour in 2023 is going to reach unprecedented levels, with 13 events now designated as “elevated”. This will guarantee the game’s biggest stars will gather more often to compete at events with purses worth $20 million (or more).
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
With 2023 upon us, here’s a few interesting golf-related things involving Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus
The golf year of 2022 is soon to be behind us. Scottie Scheffler went from “the best golfer without a win” to four wins in six starts, including a major. There were some amazing stories on the LPGA, which included a dominant return to form by Lydia Ko.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is set for $15 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,700,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas...
Hilarious mistake sends golfer’s Masters invitation to random person
Golf star Scott Stallings had been anxiously awaiting his invitation to play in this year’s iteration of The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. That invitation never came to his mailbox – and now he knows why. In a Tweet, Stallings said that he’s checking his mailbox several...
