FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. Louis
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson.
edglentoday.com
Major Case Squad Activated To Investigate Fatal Collinsville Shooting
COLLINSVILLE - At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting and a male subject shot in a nearby vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Ave., Collinsville, Illinois. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
FOX2now.com
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois.
FOX2now.com
Illinois Supreme Court puts SAFE-T Act on hold
The Illinois Supreme Court has put the SAFE-T Act on hold, just hours before it was set to take effect.
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Dance Pizzaz
Tim Ezell was certainly feeling the love Monday morning.
FOX2now.com
MHP trooper injured in Saturday night crash
A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was seriously hurt Saturday night after someone hit him on the side of the road.
FOX2now.com
76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City
Several generations of the area's Hispanic community kicked off the 76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City, a celebration of the culture through family, food, and fútbol.
FOX2now.com
Train, dump truck collide in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after a collision involving a train and a dump truck Saturday morning in St. Charles County.
KMOV
Annual violence memorial held in St. Louis as city hovers near 200 homicides again
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An organization aimed at reducing violence in St. Louis held its annual memorial service remembering people who have been victims of violence. Mothers Advocating Safe Streets held the event at Williams Temple Cogic Church in North St. Louis on Saturday. In 2021, the St. Louis...
Judge overturns Missouri man's conviction in 2011 killing
ST. LOUIS — A judge overturned a Missouri man's murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective. Judge Timothy Boyer on Friday overturned Lamont Cambell's conviction in the death of Lenny Gregory III, the...
KFVS12
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
Hospitals announce first St. Louis babies of 2023
ST. LOUIS – Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born in St. Louis was at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Tre’Vaion Hollimon arrived at 12:20 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces. This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The children […]
advantagenews.com
Shooting at Upper Alton business
Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson's generous heart will live on through charity, daughters say
A large turnout is expected Monday as family, friends, and the community gather for a memorial service for Demetrious Johnson. The former football player and longtime volunteer and activist leaves behind a lasting impact on St. Louis.
St. Louis American
We got nothing coming
For nearly a half century Black Democrats from East St. Louis have owned the IL District 114 House Seat. The late Rep. Wyvetter Younge held the office from 1975-2008. The late Eddie Lee Jackson, Sr. was Younge’s successor and Rep. LaToya Greenwood has held the office since 2017. That...
KMOV
Two dead after fight at Collinsville pub on New Years
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just 45 minutes into 2023, Collinsville Police Department responded to a call about gunshots being fired near a pub in downtown Collinsville. When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Ricardo Correa, 20, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, were pronounced dead at the...
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
