One NFL team’s fanbase is already upset with the league over the Week 18 schedule, and now another team’s fanbase has joined them. On Sunday, the NFL announced that the Titans and Jags would be playing in primetime on Saturday. That upset Jags fans since Jacksonville will now be on a short week for a... The post Seahawks fans ticked off over NFL’s Week 18 schedule announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO