Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes first player with consecutive 40-20-5 games since Wilt Chamberlain
MILWAUKEE --Well after he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to record consecutive 40-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist games, Giannis Antetokounmpo waited for the small group of reporters waiting in the Milwaukee Bucks locker room Friday night to gather around him, and then added to his growing collection of risqué quips.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
Surging Wizards eye two-game sweep of Bucks
The Washington Wizards can claim their sixth consecutive win and second against the host Milwaukee Bucks in three days when
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team
Bill Simmons appears to be spilling some tea this week. On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, The Ringer CEO Simmons hinted at some worrisome issues with the Milwaukee Bucks this season. “Milwaukee’s a mess,” said Simmons. “There’s rumors about chemistry going on and weird stories floating around about them right now.” While Simmons... The post Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UConn drops in Top 25 And 1 after Xavier hands Huskies their first loss of season
The final day of 2022 delivered two incredible and drama-filled College Football Playoff games. Congrats to Georgia and TCU. Their victories over Ohio State and Michigan, respectively, dominated the sports conversation, deservedly so. But it was also a pretty great day of college basketball. From late morning deep into New...
NBA Analyst Believes Kyrie Irving Will Sign With The Los Angeles Lakers In 2023 Free Agency
Kyrie Irving could be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B
Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Breaks away for marker
Malkin scored a first-period goal during a 4-2 loss to the visiting Devils on Friday. Executing a turnover, Malkin scored his first goal in four games on a breakaway, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead. The 36-year-old center was coming off a shotless outing against the Red Wings on Wednesday, marking the second time in five games he was denied a shot on goal. Malkin on Friday contributed three shots and two hits in 22:01 of ice time, including 12:28 on the power play.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Moved to IR
Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly. Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
CBS Sports
Rams' Taylor Rapp: Ties for team lead in tackles
Rapp recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers. It was an overall quiet night for a Rams defense that was a week removed from dismantling the Broncos, but Rapp continued to stuff the stat sheet, bringing his total tackles on the year up to 87 with one game left to go. A lost season for the Rams comes to a close against the Seahawks in Week 18, and while Rapp only managed four tackles against them in Week 13, he did tack on a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Sneaky double-double Friday
Ingles contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Ingles had easily his best game as a Buck, compiling a sneaky double-double during his 24 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Ingles assumed the role of chief playmaker, something he did quite often during his time with the Jazz. Nights like this are unlikely to come around all too often but if you can catch him at the right time, he could have some value as an assists streamer.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve
MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled
London recorded five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. London finished tied for the team lead with eight targets, though that was his lowest total since Week 12. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded his lowest reception and yardage total in that span. In addition to lost volume, London was also limited to working in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 13 yards and three of his five receptions went for single-digit gains. Despite the disappointing output, London entered the game having recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive matchups and is ending his rookie season in strong form.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday
Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Ties franchise record
Gaudreau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old continues to do what Columbus brought him to town to do, and that's pile up points. Gaudreau wrapped up the final month of 2022 with two goals and 15 points through 14 games, and his 13 helpers tied the Blue Jackets' club record for December, a mark set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. While Gaudreau won't match last season's career-high 40 goals, he is well on his way to his fourth career 80-point campaign.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
Comments / 0