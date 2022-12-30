ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 17 Player Props to Target

By Jennifer Piacenti
Five players we expect to go over their numbers and cash in this weekend.

The best way to kick off the New Year is with a full slate of NFL games! I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to just watch my fantasy team win a title, I want to start off 2023 with a nice payday!

Week 17 certainly brings with it a lot of excitement … and a lot of questions for sports bettors to consider. WIll teams rest their starters for the playoffs? Will some teams play with more grit because they are in the playoff hunt?

One thing is for sure: There will be plenty of excitement.

If you want to get in on Sunday’s action, here is some early value to lock up at SI Sportsbook.

Justin Fields rushed for 147 yards against the Lions in Week 10. He only needs 71 yards to hit his rushing prop this week.

Matt Marton/USA Today Sports

Justin Fields over 70.5 rushing yards (-125)
Ignore the dud last week. Not only does Justin Fields have the chance to break the single-season rushing yards prop for a QB this year, he already tore up the Lions in Week 10 for a massive 147 yards. This prop is only half that and Fields is averaging 72 ground yards per game. Yeah, I’ll gamble on the over.

Amon-Ra St. Brown over 79.5 receiving yards (-120)
Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 132 targets rank sixth in the league, and he’s got a 26.5% target share for the Lions. The Bears have allowed opposing wideouts 173 yards per game across the last three contests, and this game has the highest total of the week on SI Sportsbook, meaning we could see a shootout. St. Brown caught 10 passes for 119 yards in Week 10 vs. Chicago.

Justin Jefferson over 95.5 receiving yards (-120)
Sure, it’s possible the Vikings rest their starters, as they have already clinched the division, but I don’t think they will want to help the Packers have any shot at the postseason. Meanwhile, Jefferson is on another planet, averaging 117 yards per game this year. In Week 1, Jefferson burned Green Bay for 181 yards, setting the pace for his phenomenal season.

Zack Moss over 58.5 rushing yards (-125)
Since losing Jonathan Taylor, Moss has taken over the leading role in the Colts’ backfield, averaging 18 carries and 73 yards per game across the last two. With serious question marks at the QB position, it makes sense that Indianapolis will lean on the run game vs. a Giants defense that is allowing the second-most yards per carry (5.66) to opposing running backs this year.

Jerick McKinnon over 30.5 receiving yards (-120)
McKinnon looks to be a favorite target for Patrick Mahomes. He’s averaging six catches and 71 receiving yards per game across the last three, and he has exceeded this prop in each of them. McKinnon had 112 yards against Denver in Week 14, so look for him to surpass this low receiving prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

