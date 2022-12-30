ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer Transferring to Illinois

By Dan Lyons
He played for the Rebels for two seasons, most notably appearing in the Sugar Bowl a year ago.

Illinois didn’t waste much time in shoring up its quarterback situation for the 2023 season. Just days after starter Tommy DeVito confirmed that his NCAA waiver request for a sixth year of eligibility was denied, thus ending his college career after the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State, Bret Bielema’s program landed a transfer from the SEC.

Luke Altmyer, the backup quarterback at Ole Miss over the last two seasons, entered the transfer portal in late November , and on Thursday night landed with the Fighting Illini .

Altmyer will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job in the Big Ten. Last year, he backed up Ole Miss star Matt Corral, subbing in for him after injury in the Sugar Bowl. He competed for the starting job ahead of the 2022 season with Jaxson Dart, ultimately losing out on the job.

In eight appearances over two seasons, Altmyer completed 28-of-54 passes for 317 total yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added one rushing touchdown, during Ole Miss’s win over Central Arkansas early in the ’22 season.

He’s set to compete with current freshman Donovan Leary and 2023 signee Cal Swanson for the starting job in the Big Ten West.

Illinois finished the 2022 regular season at 8–4 with DeVito, a transfer from Syracuse in his first year with the program, at the helm.

