Dinner is Served by Lisa Provides Meals for all Occasions: Giving You the Business
The holiday season has been a very busy one for an Erie based small business that is centered all around food. The woman behind the operation used to run the café inside the Erie County Courthouse while operating her catering business. Food for any meal of the day. From...
Nature lovers take to Asbury Woods to kick off new year
Nature lovers celebrated the start of the New Year by taking to Asbury Woods for a nature walk. Guests were guided by an Asbury Woods employee on a one-to-two-mile hike into the woods around the Nature Center. They started on the boardwalk before heading deeper into the woods, where muddy trails awaited them. The Asbury […]
First Day Hike at Asbury Woods
Many people began the new year by getting some fresh air with a first day hike. Asbury Woods hosted the free, annual hike on Sunday morning. The hike was open for all ages. For one hour, it included a one to two mile hike on the grounds of Asbury Woods.
ExpERIEnce Children's Museum holds their last event in current location
Since opening the museum on French Street 27 years ago, today was the last "Noon-Year's" in their current space. ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum holds their last event …. Since opening the museum on French Street 27 years ago, today was the last "Noon-Year's" in their current space. Health Report: Battling...
PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
Downtown Erie Construction Projects Progressing into the New Year
You can't miss the big construction projects underway in downtown Erie. The work includes the Great Lakes Insurance Services building at 12th and State Streets and the expansion of the Experience Children's Museum on French Street. And the Erie Downtown Development Corporation's new five story building at 5th and State...
Community Gems: A Look Back at 2023
As we head into a new year, we are taking a look back at just some of the Community Gems we featured this year. From Friday night open skate, to bring the site of many youth hockey games, the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center has been a gem for generations of Erie area families, recently getting an upgrade inside to hopefully keep people coming back each winter season.
Pet of the Day 12/30/22
Minkah is a friendly girl with a sweet disposition looking for a family of her very own. She seems to do well with other cats as long as they are respectful of her space. She is a cuddle bug and enjoys being pet and loved on. Minkah will make a great kitty for any family looking to add a little joy to their life! Visit Minkah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 2, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Today: Occasional drizzle between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Tonight: Occasional drizzle between 9pm and 3am, then rain likely...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dreamy Fruit Dip
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dreamy Fruit Dip – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 carton (8 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed. -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in marshmallow creme. Fold in whipped topping. Serve with fruit. Store in the refrigerator.
Overnight fire heavily damages vacant home on W. 18th St. in Erie
Crews responded to an overnight fire which heavily damaged a home in Erie. Calls went out for the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 18th Street between Raspberry and Cascade Streets. When crews arrived on the scene, the front porch was already fully involved. The house is reportedly vacant. The […]
Fire crews battle early morning chimney fire in Waterford
Crews responded to an early morning fire Monday morning. Calls came in for a chimney fire at around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Clemens Road in Waterford. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire in the walls. The damage was mostly in the interior of the building. No injuries were […]
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
Woman Critically Hurt Following New Year’s Eve Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A 79-year-old woman was critically hurt during a New Year’s Eve crash in the Town of Dunkirk. Around 11:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with other first responders, were dispatched to Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk for a single motor vehicle crash.
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset
Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Porch Pirate theft recovery. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch...
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man
ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
