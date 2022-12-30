Minkah is a friendly girl with a sweet disposition looking for a family of her very own. She seems to do well with other cats as long as they are respectful of her space. She is a cuddle bug and enjoys being pet and loved on. Minkah will make a great kitty for any family looking to add a little joy to their life! Visit Minkah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO