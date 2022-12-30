Read full article on original website
Lydia Ko put a bow on a spectacular 2022 season with star-studded wedding in South Korea
Lydia Ko capped off a dreamy 2022 by marrying her sweetheart on Dec. 30 at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. The current World No. 1 shared several images from the ceremony on Instagram, as did a number of top players who attended the wedding. Ko confirmed her engagement...
Golf.com
A wedding anniversary, food and drinks: Pro golfers share New Year’s photos
Pat Perez and wife Ashley celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary. Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Keith Mitchell watched some pigskin. Jim Furyk smoked some meats. And, of course, golfers played their golf. While you rang in the New Year on Saturday in various ways, the pros did too....
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
China approves merger of top two Korean airlines
South Korea's flagship carrier Korean Air said Tuesday that it had received Chinese government's approval for integrating the smaller domestic rival Asiana Airlines into its fold.
Golf Digest
Watch out Rory McIlroy: Just one week into 2023 there could be a new World No. 1
Rory McIlroy enters 2023 as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, the third time the Northern Irishman begins a calendar year in the top spot having done it previously in 2013 and 2015. But his decision not to play in this week’s PGA Tour 2023 opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, means his hold of the top spot in the new year could be very short lived.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With 2023 upon us, here’s a few interesting golf-related things involving Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus
The golf year of 2022 is soon to be behind us. Scottie Scheffler went from “the best golfer without a win” to four wins in six starts, including a major. There were some amazing stories on the LPGA, which included a dominant return to form by Lydia Ko.
Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person
The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Tennis Star
The sports world is praying for legendary women's tennis star Martina Navratilova on Monday morning. Navratilova, one of the greatest players of all-time with 18 major titles, revealed she's been diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer. The legendary tennis star has Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer.
GolfWRX
54-hole tour granted Official World Golf Ranking points…but it isn’t LIV
LIV Golf may just start twitching at the news that the OWGR has sanctioned the distribution of ranking points to a tour with 54-hole tournaments. The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana has existed since 2017, offering Mexican golfers the chance to progress through the ranks to the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and has been the source of KFT players such as José de Jesús Rodríguez Martínez, five-time winner on the PGA Latinoamerica circuit and winner of the 2018 United Leasing & Finance Championship on the web.com tour (the predecessor to the KFT). It also assisted the Latino organization through the 2020 pandemic.
Golf Digest
18 important golf dates to circle on the calendar for 2023
The first U.S. Women’s Open to be contested at Pebble Beach. The first U.S. Open played in Los Angeles in 65 years. The mystery that is LIV Golf’s upcoming schedule. Newly elevated events on the PGA Tour. And a Ryder Cup in Italy that will try to find steady ground amid golf’s tectonic shifts.
Golf Channel
Circle these tournaments, three per month, on your 2023 competitive golf calendars
As golf fans, we're spoiled with how much golf there is to watch throughout the year. At times, it's often too much. We can't possibly watch everything. We're busy with other life stuff – family, work, errands, actually playing golf. You'll drop everything for the Masters, sure, but are you getting out of a family vacation to the beach with your wife and four kids in early July because you want to catch the weekend rounds of the (insert random tournament here)? Probably not.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods’ major wins, ranked by memorability
Friday is Tiger Woods’ 47th birthday, but unfortunately for him, the only present he would like is probably a 16th major title. Woods’ birthday comes 97 days before the 2023 Masters this year and we aren’t even sure if he will play for the second straight year, but we can at least look back on one of the two greatest major championship careers in golf.
