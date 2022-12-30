LIV Golf may just start twitching at the news that the OWGR has sanctioned the distribution of ranking points to a tour with 54-hole tournaments. The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana has existed since 2017, offering Mexican golfers the chance to progress through the ranks to the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and has been the source of KFT players such as José de Jesús Rodríguez Martínez, five-time winner on the PGA Latinoamerica circuit and winner of the 2018 United Leasing & Finance Championship on the web.com tour (the predecessor to the KFT). It also assisted the Latino organization through the 2020 pandemic.

20 HOURS AGO