The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia

World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
TEXAS STATE
Golf Digest

Watch out Rory McIlroy: Just one week into 2023 there could be a new World No. 1

Rory McIlroy enters 2023 as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, the third time the Northern Irishman begins a calendar year in the top spot having done it previously in 2013 and 2015. But his decision not to play in this week’s PGA Tour 2023 opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, means his hold of the top spot in the new year could be very short lived.
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person

The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Tennis Star

The sports world is praying for legendary women's tennis star Martina Navratilova on Monday morning. Navratilova, one of the greatest players of all-time with 18 major titles, revealed she's been diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer. The legendary tennis star has Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer.
GolfWRX

54-hole tour granted Official World Golf Ranking points…but it isn’t LIV

LIV Golf may just start twitching at the news that the OWGR has sanctioned the distribution of ranking points to a tour with 54-hole tournaments. The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana has existed since 2017, offering Mexican golfers the chance to progress through the ranks to the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and has been the source of KFT players such as José de Jesús Rodríguez Martínez, five-time winner on the PGA Latinoamerica circuit and winner of the 2018 United Leasing & Finance Championship on the web.com tour (the predecessor to the KFT). It also assisted the Latino organization through the 2020 pandemic.
Golf Digest

18 important golf dates to circle on the calendar for 2023

The first U.S. Women’s Open to be contested at Pebble Beach. The first U.S. Open played in Los Angeles in 65 years. The mystery that is LIV Golf’s upcoming schedule. Newly elevated events on the PGA Tour. And a Ryder Cup in Italy that will try to find steady ground amid golf’s tectonic shifts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Channel

Circle these tournaments, three per month, on your 2023 competitive golf calendars

As golf fans, we're spoiled with how much golf there is to watch throughout the year. At times, it's often too much. We can't possibly watch everything. We're busy with other life stuff – family, work, errands, actually playing golf. You'll drop everything for the Masters, sure, but are you getting out of a family vacation to the beach with your wife and four kids in early July because you want to catch the weekend rounds of the (insert random tournament here)? Probably not.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ major wins, ranked by memorability

Friday is Tiger Woods’ 47th birthday, but unfortunately for him, the only present he would like is probably a 16th major title. Woods’ birthday comes 97 days before the 2023 Masters this year and we aren’t even sure if he will play for the second straight year, but we can at least look back on one of the two greatest major championship careers in golf.

