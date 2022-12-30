Read full article on original website
WDSU
Fog impacting some flights at MSY
NEW ORLEANS — Heavy fog has settled over the New Orleans area Monday morning, which could be the reason why some flights at MSY are delayed or canceled. There have been several delays reported at the airport Monday morning. As of 6:30 a.m., nine departing flights have been canceled...
Right lane of I-10 eastbound at Twin Span Bridge closed following multi-vehicle crash
The right lane of I-10 eastbound on the twin span bridge is closed after multi-vehicle crash Sunday (Jan. 1).
WDSU
Severe weather risk Tuesday for the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front will bring the risk of severe weather to Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi Tuesday. Most of the Northshore, most of south Mississippi, and parts of the River parishes are under a Level 3 out of 5 threat level, also called "enhanced." The rest of the area is under a Level 2 "slight" risk. This is why we've issued aWEATHER ALERT DAY for Tuesday.
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
WDSU
Krewe of Delusion rolling on new day after NOPD cites public safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Delusion will roll on a new date this year. A Krewe of Delusion spokesperson confirmed that the parade will now roll on Sunday, Feb. 5. The spokesperson said the decision was made by the NOPD after police cited public safety and logistics concerns.
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
Watch it: Power pole down at Causeway and West Esplanade
Jefferson Parish Councilman at Large, Scott Walker is helping to get the word out about a power pole down at Causeway and West Esplanade in Metairie.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
WDSU
Dense Fog Advisory Sunday Evening to Noon Monday
NEW ORLEANS — Dense Fog Advisory Sunday Evening to Noon Monday. Dense fog had been moving over the Northshore and South Shore Parishes since the late hours. Fog was hovering over local buildings across the Central Business District of New Orleans around 300 feet to 500 hundred feet. As we have crossed into dinner time, that layer of fog has dropped to the surface. Advection fog is the culprit this evening. Warm air is flowing over cold c0astal waters. The warm air is cooled by the colder water below it. Eventually that warm air saturates and cools becoming the fog we are contending with at this hour, and until Noon, Monday. Highs today, 68-73°, under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Winds have tapered to SE 5-10 mph -- conducive for advection fog development. Driving conditions have begun to slow down as visibilities crossing The Causeway have lowered. Air Travel for folks leaving New Orleans for Texas to experience the Cotton Bowl, as well as folks leaving for home after yesterday's Sugar Bowl experience here in New Orleans. As for Monday, cloudy skies, lingering fog and warm temps from 74-79° degrees. A 20% chance of rain.
WDSU
Woman in physical rehab after December's Killona tornado says she still needs help
KILLONA, La. — Charlotte Lewis says her sister Gail Bradley was badly injured when her home was hit by a tornado in Killona last month. She says Bradley fractured her elbow and knee and has been in the hospital and physical rehab ever since, even spending a stint in the intensive care unit.
WDSU
Dense fog advisory until noon
NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 12 pm. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 20% chance rain. Highs will range from 74-79 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated...
Woman found dead lying in middle of I-10 Service Road following hit-and-run
The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a deadly crash Friday (Dec. 30) on the I-10 Service Road.
NOLA.com
Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck
An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
Dense fog on I-10 contributes to crashes, paramedic's death
The new year began with extremely dense fog in Southeast Louisiana. Many areas had visibilities down to just feet. Louisiana State Police reported 16 vehicles were involved in several separate crashes along I-10
WDSU
Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
houmatimes.com
New Year’s Eve fire destroys Houma home
Shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023, Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department A Shift crews responded to the report of a house on fire in the 200 block of Sugar Highland Blvd. The first arriving crews found the rear of the house on fire, which quickly spread to the roof....
WDSU
Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat
NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
