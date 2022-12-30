NEW ORLEANS — Dense Fog Advisory Sunday Evening to Noon Monday. Dense fog had been moving over the Northshore and South Shore Parishes since the late hours. Fog was hovering over local buildings across the Central Business District of New Orleans around 300 feet to 500 hundred feet. As we have crossed into dinner time, that layer of fog has dropped to the surface. Advection fog is the culprit this evening. Warm air is flowing over cold c0astal waters. The warm air is cooled by the colder water below it. Eventually that warm air saturates and cools becoming the fog we are contending with at this hour, and until Noon, Monday. Highs today, 68-73°, under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Winds have tapered to SE 5-10 mph -- conducive for advection fog development. Driving conditions have begun to slow down as visibilities crossing The Causeway have lowered. Air Travel for folks leaving New Orleans for Texas to experience the Cotton Bowl, as well as folks leaving for home after yesterday's Sugar Bowl experience here in New Orleans. As for Monday, cloudy skies, lingering fog and warm temps from 74-79° degrees. A 20% chance of rain.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO