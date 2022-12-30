ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WDSU

Fog impacting some flights at MSY

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy fog has settled over the New Orleans area Monday morning, which could be the reason why some flights at MSY are delayed or canceled. There have been several delays reported at the airport Monday morning. As of 6:30 a.m., nine departing flights have been canceled...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Severe weather risk Tuesday for the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front will bring the risk of severe weather to Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi Tuesday. Most of the Northshore, most of south Mississippi, and parts of the River parishes are under a Level 3 out of 5 threat level, also called "enhanced." The rest of the area is under a Level 2 "slight" risk. This is why we've issued aWEATHER ALERT DAY for Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Dense Fog Advisory Sunday Evening to Noon Monday

NEW ORLEANS — Dense Fog Advisory Sunday Evening to Noon Monday. Dense fog had been moving over the Northshore and South Shore Parishes since the late hours. Fog was hovering over local buildings across the Central Business District of New Orleans around 300 feet to 500 hundred feet. As we have crossed into dinner time, that layer of fog has dropped to the surface. Advection fog is the culprit this evening. Warm air is flowing over cold c0astal waters. The warm air is cooled by the colder water below it. Eventually that warm air saturates and cools becoming the fog we are contending with at this hour, and until Noon, Monday. Highs today, 68-73°, under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Winds have tapered to SE 5-10 mph -- conducive for advection fog development. Driving conditions have begun to slow down as visibilities crossing The Causeway have lowered. Air Travel for folks leaving New Orleans for Texas to experience the Cotton Bowl, as well as folks leaving for home after yesterday's Sugar Bowl experience here in New Orleans. As for Monday, cloudy skies, lingering fog and warm temps from 74-79° degrees. A 20% chance of rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Dense fog advisory until noon

NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 12 pm. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 20% chance rain. Highs will range from 74-79 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

New Year’s Eve fire destroys Houma home

Shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023, Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department A Shift crews responded to the report of a house on fire in the 200 block of Sugar Highland Blvd. The first arriving crews found the rear of the house on fire, which quickly spread to the roof....
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat

NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
LOUISIANA STATE

