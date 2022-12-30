ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How fireworks are assembled for New Year’s Eve shows over the Delaware River

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLQPK_0jyfhjWF00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Crews at the Navy Yard have loaded fireworks onto the barge in preparation for the 6 p.m. and midnight shows on New Year’s Eve at Penn’s Landing.

It takes an eight-person crew three days to set up the mortars and connect the hundreds of wires from the explosives to the computer that will set them off.

Show producer Ken Furstoss, from the New Castle, Pennsylvania-based fireworks firm Pyrotecnico, said it takes an hour for a programmer to design each minute of the 12-minute presentations.

“Once it’s scripted, the shells are selected. Then it has to go to the plant and all these shells are pulled. They go to a special facility, then they’re marked with addresses and reboxed and brought out to us,” Furstoss explained. “Every shell has an address. Every shell has a certain place it needs to go.”

The 6 p.m. show has a movie theme, and the midnight display has a celebration theme.

Furstoss said his firm always changes the displays, and there are sure to be some never-seen-before explosives in this year’s production over the Delaware River.

High winds or lightning could postpone the show, but Furstoss said if it only rains on Saturday, the shows can still go on.

KYW Newsradio will provide the musical soundtrack for both shows. Tune in to 1060 AM and 103.9 FM at the respective show times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight

A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Riverfront New Year's Eve fireworks rescheduled for Sunday

Fireworks at the Wilmington Riverfront have been rescheduled for this Sunday night, January 1st, due to the forecast of wet weather on New Year's Eve. The display is scheduled to go off just after 9 p.m. Sunday, and it will be visible along the Christina Riverfront. Visitors are encouraged to use the commuter parking lots.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Suspicious device found on Amtrak train: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an investigation after a suspicious device was found on an Amtrak train Sunday night, police say. CBS3 was told that things are now under control.Police told CBS3 that an employee found a square device with wire around it just before 10:30 p.m. at the 30th Street Station on Market Street.Train and pedestrian traffic was temporarily stopped while officials investigated.An official with Amtrak told CBS3 there was no hold or impact on the trains.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for more updates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nationalparkstraveler.org

New Philadelphia National Historic Site

The patch of rural Illinois holds no visible clues to the pre-Civil War history of the landscape, but it is enveloped in stories of aspiration, self-determination, and independence. Here, in western Illinois, not far from the Mississippi River, was where Frank McWorter envisioned a new life for former slaves like himself.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

Giant Blueberry Drop On NYE In Blueberry Capital Of The World

(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- The sixth annual Hammonton New Year’s Eve Bash, Giant Blueberry Drop & Fireworks will be held on Saturday night, December 31st from 10:00pm to 12:30am in Downtown Hammonton. The free outdoor event will be held in the “Blueberry Capital of the World” - in front of Hammonton Town Hall, located at 100 Central Avenue. (Regardless of weather, the event will be held.)
HAMMONTON, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ

Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Buses of migrants arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time."  Multiple buses have arrived in the city this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: At least 9 people shot in Philadelphia since beginning of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy