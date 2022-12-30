Dancing With The Stars Pro Peta Murgatroyd Loses Her Father At Age 81

In some sad news, a Dancing with the Stars pro is saying good-bye to her father. Longtime viewers of the competition show know Peta Murgatroyd has been a fixture on the program since 2011. She originally joined as the member of a dance troupe and became a member of the professional cast in Season 13.

Peta’s relationship with fellow dancer, Maksim Chmerkovskiy kept fans watching as their on/off status eventually reached permanently on . The happy couple welcomed their first child in January 2017 and as of July 2022 they were trying to have another baby . Sadly, Peta shared in August 2022 that the IVF transfer wasn’t successful .

Unfortunately Page Six is reporting , Peta is mourning the loss of her dad. She shared the news on an Instagram post that he had passed at age 81. Peta wrote, “To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side.” The post offered photos of Peta and her father enjoying fun on the water and another of her holding her father’s hand on a hospital bed.

“Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will. This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content, at sea where you were always meant to be,” Peta added. The emotional post continued with, “I know though that you will continue to ride with me until I see you again. I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done.”

Peta included a few more sentiments. She said she “will hold the warmth” of her father’s hand “in my heart forever.” Peta ended with, “Always your ‘darling baby girl’ as you would say. I love you until the 12th of never. Forever Daddy’s Girl.”

We send our condolences to Peta and her family during this time.

[Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Wire Image]

