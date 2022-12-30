ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Peta Murgatroyd Loses Her Father At Age 81

By Allisun
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UNiJ_0jyfhidW00

In some sad news, a Dancing with the Stars pro is saying good-bye to her father. Longtime viewers of the competition show know Peta Murgatroyd has been a fixture on the program since 2011. She originally joined as the member of a dance troupe and became a member of the professional cast in Season 13.

Peta’s relationship with fellow dancer, Maksim Chmerkovskiy kept fans watching as their on/off status eventually reached permanently on . The happy couple welcomed their first child in January 2017 and as of July 2022 they were trying to have another baby . Sadly, Peta shared in August 2022 that the IVF transfer wasn’t successful .

Unfortunately Page Six is reporting , Peta is mourning the loss of her dad. She shared the news on an Instagram post that he had passed at age 81. Peta wrote, “To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side.” The post offered photos of Peta and her father enjoying fun on the water and another of her holding her father’s hand on a hospital bed.

RELATED: Dancing With The Stars Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reacts To Kirstie Alley’s Death; Says “I Love You Very Much”

“Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will. This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content, at sea where you were always meant to be,” Peta added. The emotional post continued with, “I know though that you will continue to ride with me until I see you again. I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done.”

Peta included a few more sentiments. She said she “will hold the warmth” of her father’s hand “in my heart forever.” Peta ended with, “Always your ‘darling baby girl’ as you would say. I love you until the 12th of never. Forever Daddy’s Girl.”

We send our condolences to Peta and her family during this time.

TELL US- PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE CONDOLENCES IN THE COMMENTS

[Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Wire Image]

The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Peta Murgatroyd Loses Her Father At Age 81 appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed”

We are getting close to a New Year and a fresh start. For some, this fresh start will include a prison sentence. One of the most maligned Real Housewives we have is under a mountain of legal issues, but will probably never see the inside of a jail cell. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”

If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
Reality Tea

Brock Davies Calls Scheana Shay’s Nagging An “Obstacle” In Their Marriage

No marriage is perfect — especially those that blossom on reality TV, but Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are trying their best. Season 9 of VPR officially introduced us to Scheana’s new beau. Over the summer, they tied the knot in a storybook wedding we’ll see unfold on Season 10 of the […] The post Brock Davies Calls Scheana Shay’s Nagging An “Obstacle” In Their Marriage appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Bachelorette Star Rachel Lindsay Says She’ll Never Be A Guest on Chris Harrison’s New Podcast

So apparently Season 21 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is not a big fan of former host Chris Harrison. Not only will she not be listening when The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever … With Chris Harrison premiers, but she is now saying that she will likely never be a guest either. US Weekly reported that Rachel‘s co-host of their podcast Higher […] The post Bachelorette Star Rachel Lindsay Says She’ll Never Be A Guest on Chris Harrison’s New Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along

Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump

Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend RAC

Alec Baldwin is going to be a grandpa! Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger, is expecting her first child with musician RAC, also known as André Allen Anjos. Both Ireland, 27, and RAC, 37, revealed the news via Instagram on Saturday. Along with a picture of a sonogram, they wrote, “Happy New Year ❤️.” This is the couple’s first child together. They have been dating for at least a year. Ireland’s first pregnancy comes a few months after she said she was “unbothered” when her dad and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced they were expecting their seventh child together. Back in March, she shared...
OREGON STATE
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet

NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Tamar Braxton Claims A Real Housewife Of Atlanta And Their Husband Threatened Her

Tamar Braxton has been spilling lots of tea lately, and the latest is about a certain someone on the Real Housewives of Atlanta and their husband. Now, I must say, this is all reported, and nothing has been confirmed. However, it didn’t take long for people to start to connect the dots and assume the […] The post Tamar Braxton Claims A Real Housewife Of Atlanta And Their Husband Threatened Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, […] The post Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
People

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl. On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in...
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy