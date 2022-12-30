ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UFC alum Danilo Marques headlines PFL's 2023 heavyweight Challenger Series

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATp38_0jyfgMnx00

The PFL announced its heavyweight matchups for the 2023 Challenger Series.

The 2023 Challenger Series will air on Fridays and takes place Jan. 27 through March 17 in Orlando, Fla., on Fubo Sports Network. Each week fights across all eight of the PFL’s divisions will take place, and at the end of each event, a PFL contract is awarded to one of the winners by a judging panel.

Headlining the hevayweight event is four-fight UFC veteran Danilo Marques (12-4). He takes on Giacomo Lemos (8-0), who scored a second-round knockout of Billy Swanson in the 2022 PFL Challenger Series.

“As the PFL looks ahead to the new year, we are thrilled to reveal our heavyweight division for the 2023 PFL Challenger Series, which will be held for a second straight year at Universal Studios Florida,” PFL president Ray Sefo said in a news release.

The 2023 PFL Challenger Series heavyweight lineup includes:

  • Giacomo Lemos vs. Danilo Marques
  • Vitor Resende vs. Greg Velasco
  • Abraham Bably vs. Hassan Graham
  • Alton Meeks vs. Louie Sutherland

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Rizin 40 video: Yuki Motoya demolishes ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with devastating knee strike knockout

Yuki Motoya dispatched ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with a jaw-dropping knee strike that ended their fight in the second round at Rizin 40 on Saturday. Following a first round that saw the bantamweights battling for position from the clinch and the referee separating them on a couple of occasions, Motoya decided to opt for a different plan of attack as he started striking from the outside to use his reach advantage.
MiddleEasy

Gillian Robertson Submits ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in 65-Seconds at Fury Pro Grappling 6 (Highlights)

Gillian Robertson made quick work of ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in the Fury Pro Grappling 6 main event on Friday night. Emanating from the 2300 Arena, previously known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Fury Pro stacked their final submission grappling event of the year with top names from the world of BJJ and MMA. In the headlining match, former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas met submission specialist Gillian Robertson in what turned out to be a short but entertaining contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MMA Fighting

MMA Fighting’s 2022 Robbery Review Rundown: Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley, and why judging isn’t as bad as you think it is

After a 2021 that only had a handful of what I would consider genuine robberies (Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick, I’m looking at you), and even less that registered on a wider viewership scale (Gleison Tibau vs. Rory MacDonald, anyone?), I was optimistic that 2022 would not only feature few judging controversies, but that fans, fighters and media would get even closer to being on the same page when it comes to scoring a fight.
The Spun

Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59

A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
stillrealtous.com

Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture

Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
TMZ.com

Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'

Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
MMAWeekly.com

Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results

Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Coker reacts to Bellator's 5-0 win vs. Rizin FF: 'This is the best roster we've ever had'

Bellator boss Scott Coker saw his team go unbeaten in their clash against Rizin FF on Saturday. In a promotion vs. promotion event to close out 2022, Bellator fighters went 5-0, giving their American promotion a clean sweep at Saturday’s Rizin FF vs. Bellator event in Japan. The fights took place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, near Tokyo. The main card airs on Showtime via tape delay at 8 p.m. ET.
MMA Fighting

UFC 283 free fight: Watch Glover Teixeira batter Anthony Smith for late finish

Glover Teixeira’s road to his first UFC title win got further solidified with a big time finish of a past title challenger. As the UFC was getting back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they headed to Jacksonville, Fla., where they hosted a slew of events — including the UFC Jacksonville fight night card headlined by Teixeira taking on Anthony Smith.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 284 poster for return to Australia features pair of title fights

The UFC returns to Australia next month, and the official poster for the event touts the two title fights atop the bill. In the UFC 284 main event in Perth, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) will put his title on the line for the first time when he takes on featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), who will try to become a two-division titleholder in front of his home-country fans.
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster

Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster. Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy