Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Quincy, Illinois
If you are looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, you will be happy to find a wide variety of activities, from museums to historic sites. Some of the most notable attractions include the Clat Adams Bicentennial Park, the All Wars Museum, the Quincy Art Center, and the Villa Kathrine. Each provides a unique experience for visitors.
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
starvedrock.media
In Granite City, civic leaders prepare for a future with less manufacturing
GRANITE CITY — The altar and pipe organ have been removed from the old church in downtown Granite City, and the 1970s-era carpet has been replaced with paneled flooring. Where the pipe organ once was, there’s now a stage where up-and-coming bands will play next year, and podcasters will hold live tapings. Where the altar was, there is a VIP seating area. Garage-style doors have been installed in two of the brick walls so that when the weather’s decent, people will filter easily between the events inside, the food trucks in the square, and bocce ball matches on the patio.
advantagenews.com
Neighbor raises concerns about Roxana landfill
Concerns were raised at December’s Madison County Board meeting about nuisances involving the Roxana landfill. One public speaker asked the board to look into the strong odor coming from the site and also the loose trash on roadways leading up to it. David Mahaney told the county board he...
edglentoday.com
Beekeeper From “Dow On The Farm” Discusses Bees, Local Honey on Our Daily Show
DOW - Tom Cairns, owner and head beekeeper of Dow On The Farm Apiary, recently appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the process of beekeeping and where to find his own homemade raw honey, which has proven popular at local farmer’s markets in Alton and Jerseyville.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 31, 2022
Tracy L Dean, 53, Palmyra, FTA Stealing at N 20th St and Broadway St. NTA 122. Signe C Oakley, 79, 125 Knollwood, Too Fast for Conditions at N 18th St and Maine St. PTC 162. Theresa G Koontz, 78, Liberty, Failure to Yield from Private Drive at N 36th St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
January Events in the Tri-State Area
If you are looking to shake off the Winter Blues and have some fun to start the New Year, check out this list of all the major events happening in the Tri-State area in January 2023!. Here is a list of the significant events that we could find during the...
wmay.com
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
2 dead, 2 in custody following Collinsville bar fight
Police say they were called to a rear parking lot of Sloan’s Pub House on West Main early Sunday- where witnesses told them shots were fired from inside a Dodge Charger that fatally-wounded the victims.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Dec. 27-29, 2002
A girl was born to Chris Ames and Nicole Smith of Quincy at 7:07 p.m. Dec. 27. A boy was born to the Rev. Jacob R. and Emily S. Hercamp of LaGrange, Mo., at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 27. A girl was born to Russell Sumatt and Samantha McHatton of Pittsfield...
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
newschannel20.com
First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
advantagenews.com
Shooting at Upper Alton business
Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
Free St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is Coming Back to Hannibal
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming back after being on hiatus for two years. Back for the first time since 2020, the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will be in Hannibal on Jan. 14 from 6 pm - 8 pm at the Mabee Sports Complex on the campus of Hannibal- LaGrange University. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the first 400 kids to enter will receive a ticket to get an autograph from their favorite Cardinal player.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
KMOV
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
wdbr.com
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
Missouri man sentenced for 2021 Roseville bank robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editors Note: The above video was published on Aug. 1, 2021, and features the original story of the robbery. A Missouri man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2021 robbery of a Roseville bank, according to a news release. 59-year-old Brian...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0