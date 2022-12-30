ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, IL

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Quincy, Illinois

If you are looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, you will be happy to find a wide variety of activities, from museums to historic sites. Some of the most notable attractions include the Clat Adams Bicentennial Park, the All Wars Museum, the Quincy Art Center, and the Villa Kathrine. Each provides a unique experience for visitors.
QUINCY, IL
starvedrock.media

In Granite City, civic leaders prepare for a future with less manufacturing

GRANITE CITY — The altar and pipe organ have been removed from the old church in downtown Granite City, and the 1970s-era carpet has been replaced with paneled flooring. Where the pipe organ once was, there’s now a stage where up-and-coming bands will play next year, and podcasters will hold live tapings. Where the altar was, there is a VIP seating area. Garage-style doors have been installed in two of the brick walls so that when the weather’s decent, people will filter easily between the events inside, the food trucks in the square, and bocce ball matches on the patio.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Neighbor raises concerns about Roxana landfill

Concerns were raised at December’s Madison County Board meeting about nuisances involving the Roxana landfill. One public speaker asked the board to look into the strong odor coming from the site and also the loose trash on roadways leading up to it. David Mahaney told the county board he...
ROXANA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 31, 2022

Tracy L Dean, 53, Palmyra, FTA Stealing at N 20th St and Broadway St. NTA 122. Signe C Oakley, 79, 125 Knollwood, Too Fast for Conditions at N 18th St and Maine St. PTC 162. Theresa G Koontz, 78, Liberty, Failure to Yield from Private Drive at N 36th St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

January Events in the Tri-State Area

If you are looking to shake off the Winter Blues and have some fun to start the New Year, check out this list of all the major events happening in the Tri-State area in January 2023!. Here is a list of the significant events that we could find during the...
QUINCY, IL
wmay.com

Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire

Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Dec. 27-29, 2002

A girl was born to Chris Ames and Nicole Smith of Quincy at 7:07 p.m. Dec. 27. A boy was born to the Rev. Jacob R. and Emily S. Hercamp of LaGrange, Mo., at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 27. A girl was born to Russell Sumatt and Samantha McHatton of Pittsfield...
QUINCY, IL
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
newschannel20.com

First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Shooting at Upper Alton business

Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
ALTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

Free St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is Coming Back to Hannibal

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming back after being on hiatus for two years. Back for the first time since 2020, the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will be in Hannibal on Jan. 14 from 6 pm - 8 pm at the Mabee Sports Complex on the campus of Hannibal- LaGrange University. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the first 400 kids to enter will receive a ticket to get an autograph from their favorite Cardinal player.
HANNIBAL, MO
KICK AM 1530

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Missing woman in Warrenton, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wdbr.com

Springfield’s New Year’s baby

Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WQAD

Missouri man sentenced for 2021 Roseville bank robbery

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editors Note: The above video was published on Aug. 1, 2021, and features the original story of the robbery. A Missouri man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2021 robbery of a Roseville bank, according to a news release. 59-year-old Brian...
ROSEVILLE, IL
