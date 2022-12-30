Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Reno 911′ star coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stand-up comedian and actor Nick Swardson will perform his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special in Sioux Falls in February. This will be Swardson’s sixth stand-up special. Swardson has performed his own comedy shows “Pretend Time” and “Typical Rick” on Comedy Central and has co-starred with Adam Sandler, appeared as Terry on “Reno 911,″ and starred in movies such as “Grandma’s Boy” and “Bucky Larson.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Charity bingo event for Bundle Up SF at Buffalo Ridge Brewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing is hosting a fundraising bingo event for Bundle Up SF. We had a co-owner of BRB Rick Warkenthien and Denise Patton of Bundle Up SF join us to learn more. It will be held this Saturday the 7th and more information can be found on their website.
dakotanewsnow.com
First baby of the year born at Avera
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh and Emily Schutte welcomed baby James into the world just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The healthy baby weighs 8 lbs and measures 19″ tall. Mom and dad are very excited to have their first child. “My due date...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls schools close; officials encourage working from home Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we continue to celebrate the new year, a major winter storm is making its way to southern and eastern KELOLAND. In Sioux Falls, a mix of freezing rain and sleet is possible throughout the day Monday. Heavier snow will arrive this evening and into Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
dakotanewsnow.com
DUI checkpoints planned throughout January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday, bars were expected to fill up as people gathered to kick-off the start of 2023. But ringing in a brand new year behind bars can be a humbling reality for those who made the choice drink and drive. Anndrea Anderson has the story tonight.
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 31st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Noon Year’s Eve is a daytime year-end celebration for kids at the Washington Pavilion. Children and their parents can count down to noon with mascot Radley Rex as hundreds of balloons fall to the fall in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. While you’re...
dakotanewsnow.com
New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
GREAT BEAR NEW YEARS EVE PARTY
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are looking for a great way to slide into 2023, the New Year’s Eve party at Great Bear Ski Valley may be the way to go. Great Bear’s New Year’s Eve event, with discounted tickets after 5 p.m. and fireworks at the top of the ski hill at midnight, to start the year off with a bang.
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Bear Ski Valley adjusts hours ahead of Winter Weather Warnings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings in effect, Great Bear Ski Valley has adjusted its hours to keep everyone safe. On Monday, Jan. 2, Great Bear Ski Valley will close early at 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the facility will be closed.
KELOLAND TV
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
ktwb.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Snow Alerts
The city of Pierre considers eastbound airline route. News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Health welcomes first baby of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health welcomed its first baby of 2023 just after midnight. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Haizley Rey Lynn was welcomed into the world at Sanford Health. Originally Karalynn Yoast thought she would have a Christmas baby but ended up having to get induced.
KELOLAND TV
Winter Storm Afternoon Update: Monday, January 2
The winter storm has already begun in southern KELOLAND, with a mixture of light snow and light rain. That trend will continue the rest of the day, with conditions worsening this evening, and turning much worse overnight and tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern and eastern KELOLAND. An Ice Storm Warning is posted for places SE of a line from Vermillion South Dakota to Worthington Minnesota. But it should be noted that there could be freezing rainfall even as far north as Sioux Falls, and that could create its own set of issues on the roadways through this evening.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Make-A-Wish recipient participates in Rose Parade
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A young cancer survivor from Platte, South Dakota, joined Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the 2023 Rose Parade Monday. Tennyson Erickson was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and ESPN’s “My Wish” series, Erickson met Arizona Cardinals player Larry Fitzgerald at a minicamp in 2018, according to the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald also surprised Erickson via videoconference when Erickson rang the bell at Sanford Children’s Hospital to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment in 2020.
dakotanewsnow.com
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Comments / 0