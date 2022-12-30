The winter storm has already begun in southern KELOLAND, with a mixture of light snow and light rain. That trend will continue the rest of the day, with conditions worsening this evening, and turning much worse overnight and tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern and eastern KELOLAND. An Ice Storm Warning is posted for places SE of a line from Vermillion South Dakota to Worthington Minnesota. But it should be noted that there could be freezing rainfall even as far north as Sioux Falls, and that could create its own set of issues on the roadways through this evening.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO