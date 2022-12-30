ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

Eagle Days At Lake Of The Ozarks This Weekend! Here's What To Know

From December through February, Missouri's winter eagle watching is spectacular. Ameren and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offer Missourians the chance to do so through Eagle Days events around the state. Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading...
MISSOURI STATE
wdayradionow.com

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KOLR10 News

Road deaths in Missouri exceed 2021 numbers

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) —With today starting the new year, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) website shows there have been 1,017 deaths on Missouri roadways for 2022. In 2021, the death toll reached 1,011, breaking the 1,000 threshold for the first time since 2006. This makes the second year in a row that deaths on Missouri […]
MISSOURI STATE
103GBF

NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023

I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
OWENSBORO, KY
krcgtv.com

Monday's Strong Storm Potential

On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Possibility of severe weather returns Monday

As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
100.9 The Eagle

Why this 237 Mile Missouri Bike Trail May Be the Best in America

There are a lot of great biking adventures in America, but I'd argue the best one is a 237 mile route that nearly crosses the entire state of Missouri. If you've never ridden (or maybe even heard about) the Katy Trail, you should consider making this a bucket list adventure if you have the ability. The trailhead begins near Clinton, Missouri and continues all the way across the state to the St. Charles area.
MISSOURI STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
WGN TV

Major storm system impacts Midwest

Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Tracking a strong system that brings severe potential tonight

TODAY: Monday brings back the 60+ degree warmth for many, but with the warmth come two other important factors; moisture, instability, and lift. These will all work together to not only bring us a chance for thunderstorms, but severe thunderstorms. This makes today a Weather Alert day, as an approaching low, brings a warm front, cold front, and associated ingredients to produce a chance for severe storms. Overall the threat for any type of severe weather is low, but we should remain weather aware, especially as this will arrive in the west around the dinner hour, and move through during the late evening/overnight hours. Temperatures will hover near 60 around Columbia, and about 5 degrees warmer south of Highway 50. For more details on all of this, read our Weather Alert Day Insider Blog.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy