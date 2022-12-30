The only one injured during an armed robbery in Gainesville, Georgia, just past midnight on Christmas Day was the criminal—when the bungling bandit slipped and hit his head on a patch of ice in a goofed-up getaway attempt. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, is suspected to have waited for his chance to strike outside of a local business, hiding in the bushes before ambushing an emerging employee. But what the 30-year-old didn’t anticipate was the appearance of a co-worker from a side-door, spooking Sajbocho-Ordonez and causing him to fire his gun and run off, according to the Gainesville Police Department. In his escape, the gunman slipped and fell, leaving him with a massive face wound and giving witnesses an opportunity to wrestle his weapons away from him. The entire incident resembled “a scene from Home Alone,” police said. “Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail,” they added. Sajbocho-Ordonez faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution

