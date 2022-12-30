Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Officers were called out to reports of a person injured at around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Continental Colony apartments on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway. Police have an area roped off with crime scene...
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
wrganews.com
Woman charged in hit and run death of Floyd County man
Sunday, Jan.1, 2023 — 12:17 p.m. A woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Floyd County man. 28-year-old Sharad Robinson had been missing since Dec. 18. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle while walking toward Cedartown on Highway 27 that same day.
Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road. On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got...
Gunman tries robbing business on Christmas, ends up slipping on ice: police
A would-be robber got put on ice, literally, in a botched attempt to rob a business on Christmas Day, according to police.
‘Just a test drive:’ Co-workers remember tire shop employee who police say was killed by customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News learned more about a mechanic who was killed while test-driving a customer’s car in Decatur. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke to co-workers who opened up about who Daniel Gordon was. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
17-year-old hospitalized after being hit by celebratory gunfire in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A teen ringing in the New Year in downtown Atlanta was grazed by celebratory gunfire, Atlanta police said. Police said that at around 12:20 a.m., officers found a 17-year-old in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
accesswdun.com
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County
Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
$22 million worth of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Hall County, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Over $20 million worth of drugs were seized in Hall County, according to authorities. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hall County deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood just after 3 p.m. on Friday. During...
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
Atlanta Falcons' Cameron Batson faces 5 charges after arrest
Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson has been officially booked and charged with five crimes stemming from his arrest early Saturday morning.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
Bumbling ‘Home Alone’ Bandit Slips and Hits Head During Armed Robbery
The only one injured during an armed robbery in Gainesville, Georgia, just past midnight on Christmas Day was the criminal—when the bungling bandit slipped and hit his head on a patch of ice in a goofed-up getaway attempt. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, is suspected to have waited for his chance to strike outside of a local business, hiding in the bushes before ambushing an emerging employee. But what the 30-year-old didn’t anticipate was the appearance of a co-worker from a side-door, spooking Sajbocho-Ordonez and causing him to fire his gun and run off, according to the Gainesville Police Department. In his escape, the gunman slipped and fell, leaving him with a massive face wound and giving witnesses an opportunity to wrestle his weapons away from him. The entire incident resembled “a scene from Home Alone,” police said. “Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail,” they added. Sajbocho-Ordonez faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
wgxa.tv
Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flight from Atlanta to Miami diverted to Jacksonville due to medical emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Miami was diverted to Jacksonville due to a medical emergency. The airline reported that the diversion was necessary for medical care to a passenger whose name was not released. According to a release from Delta, the...
17-year-old found shot to death inside vacant home in Clayton County
A teenager was found shot to death Friday inside a vacant home not far from his own in Clayton County....
blavity.com
Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars
Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
