Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Officers were called out to reports of a person injured at around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Continental Colony apartments on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway. Police have an area roped off with crime scene...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Woman charged in hit and run death of Floyd County man

Sunday, Jan.1, 2023 — 12:17 p.m. A woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Floyd County man. 28-year-old Sharad Robinson had been missing since Dec. 18. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle while walking toward Cedartown on Highway 27 that same day.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County

Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bumbling ‘Home Alone’ Bandit Slips and Hits Head During Armed Robbery

The only one injured during an armed robbery in Gainesville, Georgia, just past midnight on Christmas Day was the criminal—when the bungling bandit slipped and hit his head on a patch of ice in a goofed-up getaway attempt. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, is suspected to have waited for his chance to strike outside of a local business, hiding in the bushes before ambushing an emerging employee. But what the 30-year-old didn’t anticipate was the appearance of a co-worker from a side-door, spooking Sajbocho-Ordonez and causing him to fire his gun and run off, according to the Gainesville Police Department. In his escape, the gunman slipped and fell, leaving him with a massive face wound and giving witnesses an opportunity to wrestle his weapons away from him. The entire incident resembled “a scene from Home Alone,” police said. “Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail,” they added. Sajbocho-Ordonez faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
GAINESVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
FORSYTH, GA
blavity.com

Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
JONESBORO, GA

