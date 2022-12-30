Read full article on original website
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationD.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
VCU mistakenly tells applicants they had been accepted
Virginia Commonwealth University mistakenly sent emails to potential future students that told them they had been accepted into the university.
How Lovee Lounge is helping Richmond children navigate violence and trauma
A small space in Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood is hoping to do big things in the community this new year.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Midlothian mother received master’s degree from VCU, accomplishing dream 30 years in the making
A Midlothian mother completed a dream 30 years in the making when she received her master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University this December, after tragedy cut her freshman year at the school short in 1990.
Bree thanks the first responder who helped her family
As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Bree Sison thanked a Chesterfield first responder who helped Bree's family.
PHOTOS: Petersburg celebrates Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday
On Friday, Dec. 30, the people of Petersburg put on a special parade to celebrate Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
3 Richmond restaurants wishes for 2023 (ok, maybe a few more than three)
We are making wishes in lieu of sweeping predictions for 2023 in our Richmond, Virginia dining scene.
Mom hopes her daughter's untimely death will help save others
Summer Barrow died of a drug overdose in January 2020. Nearly three years later, we now have the "Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, & Recovery Act."
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
Three-week-old Richmond zoo pygmy hippo has first swimming lesson with mom
The newest star of the Metro Richmond Zoo is strutting her stuff, showing off thousands of years of natural instincts during her first experience swimming, just three weeks after birth.
Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes
Virginia State Parks are offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
Carytown Cone Parade brings new age energy to the new year in Richmond
On New Year's Day, Richmond residents gathered in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Cary Street to celebrate the 15th annual cone parade, promising to bring positive energy to the city.
Security makes 'most unusual' find at Richmond airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced something discovered at the Richmond airport made the Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide.
Helping a devoted Eagle Scout honor Black veterans at historic cemetery
As part of his project to become an Eagle Scout, high school student Auggie Bryan has been working to help clean up and restore a historically Black cemetery in Richmond.
Tragedy hit their home. Twice. But they're painting through the trauma together.
Residents who are part of the complex's artist residency program came together to offer a "paint and heal" session, hoping to change the way the community views their home.
‘Who’s going to be leading this place next month?’: Richmond groups voice support for acting police chief ahead of nationwide search
At the end of October, Acting Major Rick Edwards was promoted to Acting Chief to fill Smith's role in an interim capacity. But one local organization is calling for Edwards to take on the position more permanently.
Richmond landlord receives nearly $24,000 reduction in overcharged water bill
A Richmond man -- previously reported by 8News to have been charged with a $21,000 water bill -- has now had a significant amount deducted by the Richmond Department of Public Utilities.
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutions
New Year ResolutionsPhoto byTim MossholderonUnsplash. Every new year, some people make New Year's resolutions. However, a great percentage of those resolutions are broken by Valentine's Day in February.
