Registration Details Announced for Disney Vacation Club 2023 Moonlight Magic Events at Disney California Adventure

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
Where Do Service Dogs Wait at Disneyland When They Can't Go on a Ride?
"So cool they do this," said one Instagram user, while another wrote: "I'm glad she wasn't alone!"
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
WDW News Today
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out
The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Where Do Service Dogs Wait in Walt Disney World? One Guest Gives a Behind the Scenes Look!
Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World is known for its unique attractions and experiences, many of which don’t have a height requirement. That means anybody can ride regardless of height, including service dogs!. But for some rides, such as Space Mountain, Big...
disneytips.com
Disney World Releases Sneak Peek at TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster
Today, Good Morning America gave viewers an exclusive look at the new TRON Lightcycle / Run rollercoaster coming to Tomorrowland at the Walt Disney World Resort. You can view the video below, and read on for everything we know about the attraction’s opening in 2023. When the Walt Disney...
WDW News Today
Former Guest Relations Cast Member Attempts to Sneak Into Magic Kingdom Utilidors, Repeatedly Rams Security With Stroller
A Florida man was arrested after he apparently got caught trying to sneak into the Magic Kingdom Utilidors last month. When confronted, the man took a stroller and ran over a Disney security guard’s foot repeatedly, according to an arrest report. Now the man, Eugene Zehner, is charged with...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/29/22 (Long Waits, 100th Anniversary Items, Disney Skyliner Pin, New Riviera Resort Merchandise, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! It’s a cool and breezy morning here, so let’s go on a walk around the park to see what’s new!. As we walked up to the tap points to enter the park, we noticed the usual large crowds waiting as well.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Missing
Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton is currently missing and her family is asking for any information regarding her whereabouts. Burton is originally from Houston, Texas, but has been in Central Florida for the College Program since January 2022. She was last seen on December 22, 2022, at Flamingo Crossings East, the Disney College Program housing community in Winter Graden.
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
