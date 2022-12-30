Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)Tiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake TahoeRoger MarshStateline, NV
Related
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)
Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. The warming center will open tonight at 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
news3lv.com
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted from Reno home
RENO, Nev. – At 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway. According to a WSCO press release, “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”
KOLO TV Reno
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A power outage is affecting KOLO 8′s off-air signal. It is being addressed, but our engineers do not have a timeframe for when the repair will be complete. This issue is affecting off-air, Dish and DirecTV customers. We appreciate your patience while we work with NV Energy to address the problem.
Man arrested after standoff with deputies, caused Amador County shelter-in-place
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 12:39 pm, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around Circle View Drive in the Pioneer, CA area armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet. According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party called dispatch again and said the suspect was […]
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Basin gets break in storm; more snow expected during week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe is getting a brief break from the snow before more is expected to fall throughout the week. The heavy snow wreaked havoc on New Year’s Eve, leaving many in South Lake Tahoe without power for much of the night. Residents near Emerald Bay and Fallen Leaf Lake are still without power.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
2022 highlights from South Tahoe PUD (Opinion)
South Tahoe Public Utility District works 24/7 to provide our mountain community with delicious Tahoe tap, water for fire suppression, and reliable wastewater services. As you lit candles and huddled around the fireplace during the big snowstorms this December, you were able to flush the toilet, take showers, and wash dishes without issue.
weareiowa.com
Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plowing incident
RENO, Nev. — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday. Renner, 51, is in "critical but stable condition," the actor's representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highways to Tahoe close as consecutive winter storms could bring 8 feet of snow this week
Tahoe ski resorts will be ringing in the new year with plenty of fresh powder as consecutive winter storm systems in the coming week could dump as much as 8 feet of new snow on the northern Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County opens warming shelter, working to clear roads
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - An emergency warming shelter for people in Douglas County is now open. Residents who need a warm place to go can head to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and will remain open until further notice.
Record-Courier
Trash fees go up on Jan. 1
Douglas Disposal customers will see a 4.86-percent increase starting Sunday. A resident with a 32-gallon container will see a $2.52 increase per quarter, while those with 45-gallon containers will see a $3.06 increase. Douglas County commissioners approved the requested rate increases for both Douglas Disposal and South Tahoe Refuse at...
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
Multiple water rescues made in Amador County
(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District. The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49. The Jackson Fire Department has assisted […]
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley trailer fire knocked down
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a fire in a double-wide mobile home in north Sun Valley on Friday night. It was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Mazzeo Trail. The fire department reported a quick knockdown. All three occupants made it out and there...
luxury-houses.net
Connect with The Majesty of Nature, This $6.75 Million Distinctive Home in Reno Nevada boasts Quality of Craftsmanship and Thoughtful Details
95 Bear Mountain Place Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 95 Bear Mountain Place, Reno, Nevada is an unapologetically rustic nestled above a cul-de-sac in the Sierra Nevada’s western foothills with quick access to the Reno Tahoe International Airport, downtown Truckee, and Lake Tahoe. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95 Bear Mountain Place, please contact Kathie A Bartlett (Phone: 775-741-5675) at Dickson Realty – Caughlin for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0