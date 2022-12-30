ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)

Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
2news.com

NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada

Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. The warming center will open tonight at 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
news3lv.com

Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted from Reno home

RENO, Nev. – At 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway. According to a WSCO press release, “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”
KOLO TV Reno

Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A power outage is affecting KOLO 8′s off-air signal. It is being addressed, but our engineers do not have a timeframe for when the repair will be complete. This issue is affecting off-air, Dish and DirecTV customers. We appreciate your patience while we work with NV Energy to address the problem.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Basin gets break in storm; more snow expected during week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe is getting a brief break from the snow before more is expected to fall throughout the week. The heavy snow wreaked havoc on New Year’s Eve, leaving many in South Lake Tahoe without power for much of the night. Residents near Emerald Bay and Fallen Leaf Lake are still without power.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

2022 highlights from South Tahoe PUD (Opinion)

South Tahoe Public Utility District works 24/7 to provide our mountain community with delicious Tahoe tap, water for fire suppression, and reliable wastewater services. As you lit candles and huddled around the fireplace during the big snowstorms this December, you were able to flush the toilet, take showers, and wash dishes without issue.
weareiowa.com

Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plowing incident

RENO, Nev. — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday. Renner, 51, is in "critical but stable condition," the actor's representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County opens warming shelter, working to clear roads

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - An emergency warming shelter for people in Douglas County is now open. Residents who need a warm place to go can head to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and will remain open until further notice.
Record-Courier

Trash fees go up on Jan. 1

Douglas Disposal customers will see a 4.86-percent increase starting Sunday. A resident with a 32-gallon container will see a $2.52 increase per quarter, while those with 45-gallon containers will see a $3.06 increase. Douglas County commissioners approved the requested rate increases for both Douglas Disposal and South Tahoe Refuse at...
KOLO TV Reno

Events happening around Reno this NYE

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
FOX40

Multiple water rescues made in Amador County

(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District. The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49. The Jackson Fire Department has assisted […]
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley trailer fire knocked down

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a fire in a double-wide mobile home in north Sun Valley on Friday night. It was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Mazzeo Trail. The fire department reported a quick knockdown. All three occupants made it out and there...
