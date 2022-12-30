Read full article on original website
Wildin’ Out
Northwest Ohio is home to a wildlife filmmaker, photographer and educator who has traveled around the world documenting animals for organizations like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS. He is active in conservation efforts and spreads awareness about how every person can make an impact by helping to preserve ecosystems, contribute to a healthier planet, and preserve the wildlife in their own backyards.
Aviation International News
Toledo Jet Builds On Roots as Citation Service Center
Bill Pribe had no idea what was about to happen. In November of 2008, the maintenance manager of the Cessna Citation Service Center in Toledo, Ohio, returned to his job after Thanksgiving break only to learn that he was laid off. A couple of months later, Cessna announced it was closing the center.
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
Everything old is new again
At least for most of you. Some poor saps are staring down an oncoming locomotive called twenty-twenty-three. With the accent on the loco. And it’s the end of a saga that is two plus years in the making. Guilty as charged. To recap. Four Toledo City Council members were...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM
Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
NSCC RECOGNIZES NURSING GRADUATES AT PINNING CEREMONY
ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Friday, December 16th on the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the...
City officials issue boil advisory affecting nearly 800 customers in south and west Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a water boil advisory affecting nearly 800 customers in south and west Toledo Friday. Officials said in a press release that the advisory was issued as a precaution to protect public health during a repair or disruption to water service, during which water could become contaminated.
Dog joins 3-year-old during timeout in sweetest viral photo
A photo of a dog standing beside his 3-year-old owner during a timeout is getting tons of love on social media. Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the image last month of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff, Dash, onto Facebook where it's been shared 43,000 times. "I just...
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
Two Toledo City Council seats vacant after former members resign, Ohio AG says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo City Council seats were vacant effective Dec. 16 after former council members Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams were appointed by a Lucas County Judge to...
Putnam County court records, Dec. 16-21
Juan F. Pardo, 27, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bond was modified to allow him to live in a residence in Napoleon while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 2. The jury trial scheduled for Dec. 28 was vacated.
Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.
Pregnant mother among those killed in Turnpike crash
TOLEDO – A pregnant mother was killed during last Friday’s crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, and her two children were hospitalized following the crash. Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo, was among the four people killed in the 46-vehicle crash. Her unborn child was...
Lucas County Democratic Party opens applications for city council vacancies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications for the District 1 and District 4 Toledo City Council vacancies. Toledo City Council will have to fill the seats of Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III, who were appointed to fill the seats of Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper ─ who have since been convicted on bribery and extortion charges.
