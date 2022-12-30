ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect sought after shooting in Kalihi

A suspect still hasn't been located or identified following a shooting late Thursday night in the Liliha Area. A 32- year-old man is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found

A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Overnight fire at abandoned Nanakuli home shuts down Farrignton Highway

Honolulu fire crews were called to a single story house fire near Lualualei and Ma'aloa just before 5:10 a.m. When crews arrived they found a mattress was found in flames. Westbound lanes of Farrington Highway were closed while crews worked to put out the fire. HFD got the fire under control nearly 20 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD charges juvenile suspect accused of firing round during Waikiki robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged Wednesday a juvenile suspect after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. Officials said the 17-year-old boy suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m....
HONOLULU, HI

