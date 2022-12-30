Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Related
First responders had a busy New Year
Although many warnings were issued to act with caution when dealing with fireworks and explosions, lots of injuries occurred as O'ahu rung in the 2023.
17 yr old in critical condition after hit and run in Waikele
According to police, the unknown motorist was last seen traveling westbound on Lumiauau Street, driving a dark-colored vehicle with a dark tint.
Two-alarm fire in Pearl City extinguished by HFD
2023 is here; but for many first responders, few changes occur with a new year when it comes to keeping our community safe.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year. The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive. First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her...
KITV.com
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Wall collapse in Kailua kills man, injures others
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the wall was 15 feet high and was behind a home, which complicated getting to the scene.
KITV.com
Suspect sought after shooting in Kalihi
A suspect still hasn't been located or identified following a shooting late Thursday night in the Liliha Area. A 32- year-old man is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found
A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
Teen bicyclist in serious condition, struck by vehicle
Paramedics and EMTs administered advanced life support to the patient and he was then treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.
KITV.com
Overnight fire at abandoned Nanakuli home shuts down Farrignton Highway
Honolulu fire crews were called to a single story house fire near Lualualei and Ma'aloa just before 5:10 a.m. When crews arrived they found a mattress was found in flames. Westbound lanes of Farrington Highway were closed while crews worked to put out the fire. HFD got the fire under control nearly 20 minutes later.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames...
Family of woman killed by firework explosion urges others to be safe NYE
Have fun but leave the aerial fireworks to the professionals. That's the message authorities and the family of a woman killed by an illegal aerial firework want to share as people prepare to usher in 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD charges juvenile suspect accused of firing round during Waikiki robbery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged Wednesday a juvenile suspect after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. Officials said the 17-year-old boy suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m....
hawaiinewsnow.com
A warning from HPD: Officers will ticket, tow vehicles that stop on freeway to watch fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers will ticket and tow vehicles that stop on freeways to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve. The department says there will be a zero tolerance policy, adding it’s the most dangerous place you can take your family. Come midnight, a roar of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Don’t be that person’: Grieving families plea for sober New Year’s driving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families who’ve lost a loved one to a drunk driver have a message for New Year revelers: Think of them and their pain before getting behind the wheel this New Year’s weekend. It will be Shayna Park’s second New Year without her big sister Azalia....
Comments / 0