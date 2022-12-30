Read full article on original website
go955.com
Kalamazoo County to hold organizational meeting, decide on easing COVID-19 safeguards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners will hold their annual organizational meeting Tuesday to approve commission bylaws and pick a new chair and vice-chair. One thing they may approve is the removal of the plexiglass panels that were installed to make public meetings possible. Administrator Kevin...
go955.com
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
go955.com
One dead after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 29-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead after a shooting Friday night. Police also have not released any details on the circumstances of the shooting, or whether they have identified any suspects. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at a property...
