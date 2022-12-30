ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

One dead after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 29-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead after a shooting Friday night. Police also have not released any details on the circumstances of the shooting, or whether they have identified any suspects. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at a property...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy