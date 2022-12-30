Effective: 2023-01-02 18:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie LOCALLY DENSE FOG NEAR THE LAKE ERIE SHORE THIS EVENING An area of dense fog is along the Lake Erie shoreline from Ripley to Dunkirk this evening and will continue to reduce the visibility to under a quarter mile at times especially along Interstate-90 and Route 5. While the fog is localized to the lake shore...motorists will need to be vigilant for rapid changes in visibility and should exercise extra caution when traveling through the area. When driving through fog...slow down and be sure to leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO