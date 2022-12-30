ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I got my phone on. I'm more than available.” - Mark Jackson wants another shot at a head coach job

By Orel Dizon
 3 days ago

Perhaps teams with young cores, like the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, should give Mark Jackson a look.

Mark Jackson

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It has been more than eight years since Mark Jackson last coached an NBA team. Considering how well he fared helming the Golden State Warriors for three seasons, it's surprising that the 57-year-old is still not back on the sidelines.

He is likely not losing sleep over it, as he is presently working as a broadcast commentator for ESPN. However, it seems like Jackson is itching to return to his previous job, saying he is looking forward to becoming a coach again.

Waiting for a call

TMZ Sports bumped into the former point guard and asked him if he was done with coaching.

"I got my phone on," Jackson answered. "I'm more than available. They know how to find me. I look forward to that day."

It sounds like the 1988 NBA Rookie of the Year is just waiting for teams to give him a call. One of the last times he was linked to a head coaching position was several months ago when he reportedly interviewed with the Los Angeles Lakers, who opted to sign newbie Darvin Ham.

Jackson was also a candidate for the Sacramento Kings head coach vacancy earlier in the 2022 offseason, but Mike Brown got the spot.

Which organizations are likely to consider Jackson?

Currently, there is no news of NBA teams that are ready to make a coaching change soon. However, according to Odds Shark , the two coaches most likely to get the axe are Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic and Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons.

Both franchises are languishing in the Eastern Conference, although it is probably by design, as their core players consist of young prospects. Even so, they are still expected to put up some fight on the court. And if things don't change, the front offices could look in another direction for their head coaches and find someone to help or fast-track their players' development.

Perhaps Jackson is the solution if that becomes the case. After all, he was able to transform the Warriors from a perennial lottery team into a title contender. At the time, the franchise still had a young Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Jackson laid the foundation that his successor, Steve Kerr, eventually built on.

Only time will tell if Jackson becomes a head coach again and if he can replicate his success in Golden State.

Comments / 18

Louis Morrison
3d ago

Mark Jackson built the Warriors so I'm not understanding how he got overlooked for Mike Brown. Mike Brown is nothing everybody knows he wasn't the coach just a face we all know who the real coach was and yall know who and what I'm talking about too

Reply(3)
4
Renita
3d ago

You should you did awesome with Golden State and they let another coach get your glory

Reply(1)
7
kemo
3d ago

Him sitting on the sidelines this long shows the NBA dedication to mediocre basketball.

Reply
4
