Colorado State

Colorado State Park passes drop in price next year

By Jordan Good
 3 days ago
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Park passes will be cheaper and easier to access, just in time for the New Year. The pass will allow access to state parks through your vehicle's license plate.

Beginning in January, drivers will be able to purchase park passes for only $29, compared to the old price of $80. Drivers will be able to get the pass during their next vehicle registration. There is an option to opt out.

All money from the registration goes toward research, rescues, and protecting wildlife in Colorado.

Learn more about the State Park Pass here .

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Research showed that they will take in more money this way because many people won't realize they can or even bother to opt out. This is a cheesey way of doing it which is par for the course for democrats, of course.

COLORADO STATE
