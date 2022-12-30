Read full article on original website
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
KOMO News
Dori Monson, longtime Puget Sound radio host, dies at 61
SEATTLE, Wash. — Longtime radio host Dori Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. He was 61. Monson was hospitalized after suffering a “cardiac event” at home on Thursday, Dec. 29. He died at a Seattle hospital on Dec. 31. Monson was the host of the highly-rated...
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport travelers still dealing with aftermath of airline cancelations
SEATAC, Wash. — Operations at SEA-TAC International Airport are steadily getting better after the thousands of delays and cancellations this past week. Southwest and Alaska Airlines announced Friday their operations are back to normal for them, but while there seems to be progress, there are still people dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm and the cancelations that came with it.
KOMO News
A look back at some of western Washington's top stories of 2022
WASHINGTON — The countdown to 2023 is on. As 2022 comes to an end, here’s a look back at some of the top stories KOMO News covered in western Washington. Last week’s once-in-a-generation ice storm did a lot of damage to Seattle and most of western Washington. Freezing rain coated roads and walkways in sheets of ice, paralyzing travel on the roads and in the skies.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
KOMO News
Gas prices drop across Washington, rise nationwide as new year begins
SEATTLE, Wash. — Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week. GasBuddy surveyed 775 gas stations in Seattle and found that the cost of gas has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week bringing the average to $4.08 a gallon. The current prices are 45.4 cents lower than a month ago, but 6.3 cents higher than a year ago.
KOMO News
'We need help': Seattle church says growing homeless camp is scaring off parishioners
SEATTLE, Wash. — Leaders at a church in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood said members of their congregation are fearful of coming to services because of a growing homeless encampment that has set up around their building. Penny Peppes, the president of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, said...
KOMO News
Space Needle's New Year's Eve fireworks show returns with drone technology
SEATTLE — Thousands turned out for the New Year’s Eve (NYE) fireworks show at the Space Needle to ring in 2023, the first in-person show since 2019. The midnight fireworks and music celebration, for the first time ever, featured drone light formations in the “skies to add more expression and color to one of the world’s largest structurally-launched firework displays,” according to the Space Needle.
KOMO News
Free 'Identicard' program now available for those experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE, Wash. — A free Identification card program for people experiencing homelessness in Washington state is now law. The new measure took effect with the start of the new year on Jan. 1, 2023. Individuals who reside in our state, are considered a sheltered or unsheltered person, and do...
KOMO News
DUI patrols increased for New Year's Eve across western Washington
First responders are urging people who will be out on the road on New Year's Eve to find a safe way to get home. Multiple law enforcement agencies will have extra patrols on major roads and highways looking for impaired drivers, and it has already been a busy day for first responders handling drivers who are getting behind the wheel impaired.
KOMO News
Fire that destroyed Suni's Pizza and Burgers in Shoreline investigated as possible arson
SHORELINE, Wash. — A fire that destroyed a popular pizza spot in Shoreline is being investigated as possible arson. Customers know Suni’s Pizza and Burgers as a community staple for more than 40 years, and now it's a total loss. Investigators were onsite for a couple hours Monday...
KOMO News
Man shot in Seattle road-rage incident
SEATTLE — A man was shot during a road-rage incident in the Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded at 2:39 a.m. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness reported hearing several gunshots.
KOMO News
2nd twin arrested in Las Vegas in connection with murder of Lacey man at motel
LACEY, Wash. — A man connected to the murder of 36-year-old Sean Shea was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday. On Dec. 30, Lacey officers learned that Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was in Las Vegas, Nevada. North Las Vegas police located Nicholas inside a car alongside an unknown woman, according to Lacey police.
KOMO News
Overlake Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Overlake Medical Center & Clinics welcomed its first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight. The Bellevue hospital said Zineb Naqvi was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces. Naqvi is the first child for parents Urba Haider and Hussain Naqvi of Bellevue. “It...
KOMO News
7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people
SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
KOMO News
Man killed in Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed after being hit by a car that then drove off on Friday evening in Snohomish County. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision" just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett.
KOMO News
Suspected 17-year-old shooter in Tacoma knew victim, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day that left a 19-year old woman critically injured. The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on the 5400 block of McDacer Avenue. Police arrested a 17-year old female in connection with the shooting. The shooter was booked into jail for assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a weapon.
KOMO News
11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation
SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
KOMO News
19-year-old shot, 17-year-old arrested in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of McDacer Ave at 3:25 p.m. The 17-year-old is in custody and was booked for Assault 1 & Unlawful Possession of...
KOMO News
Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping 5-year-old appear in court
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The two women accused in the kidnapping the 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy appeared in front of a judge on Friday at the Skagit County Community Justice Center. Both were ordered by the judge to not contact the boy, his biological mother and they were ordered...
