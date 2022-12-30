ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
dailyhodl.com

Solana and Associated Tokens Down Over 96% From All-Time Highs As SOL Gets Delisted From Crypto Exchange

Smart contract platform Solana (SOL) and other digital assets associated with it continue to freefall as a crypto exchange platform announces it’s going to delist them. According to crypto reporter Colin Wu, crypto exchange Matrixport will delist SOL and its accompanying digital assets starting December 30th, a move that sent the already-ailing cryptocurrencies on another downswing.
TheStreet

Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot

The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Exchange Wash Trading Stats Depict Worrying Picture

Crypto platforms with 70% total reported volume of wash trading moved up by 46 positions in rankings. It’s no secret that wash trading continues to plague the crypto market. A paper titled “Crypto Wash Trading,” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), found that an overwhelming number of unregulated crypto exchanges account for a sizeable portion of wash trades.
cryptoglobe.com

How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’

On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
CBS News

3 passive income ideas for 2023

During unpredictable economic times and the looming possibility of a recession in 2023, many Americans are looking for any edge they can get. Combine this with extra spending during the holiday season and it can quickly become imperative to find another income source. While working longer hours, taking advantage of overtime opportunities and getting a second job are reliable alternatives, many people don't have the time or ability to work much more than they already are.
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Monitor This Week

Clearly, it is hard to predict with precision which cryptocurrency will see the next boom. Nevertheless, we can identify potential contenders that are capitalizing on current developments, such as decentralized finance and digital payment solutions. The cryptocurrency market started 2023 with the prolonged unfavorable conditions that have characterized the industry...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum ($ETH) Educator Explains Why 2023 Is ‘Gonna Be a Big Year’

On Saturday (31 December 2022), independent Ethereum educator, investor and advisor Anthony Sassano explained why he believes that 2023 is going to be a great year for Ethereum ($ETH). Sassano told his over 232K Twitter followers:. “Two major upgrades coming to Ethereum in 2023: – Beacon Chain withdrawals which, contrary...
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price History: What Price Did DOGE Start At?

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is probably the most famous meme-inspired cryptocurrency, both in the crypto world and outside of it, mostly thanks to the endorsement of various celebrities, including Elon Musk. But where did the price of DOGE start at?. DOGE started as a memecoin in 2013 —a joke to make fun...
decrypt.co

Dogecoin Plummets 13% Amid Rumors of Ethereum-Like Merge

The volatile meme coin is shedding value as 2022 comes to a close, amid chatter over a potential proof-of-stake transition ahead. The price of Dogecoin has dropped 13% over the last week, and has fallen 6% to just under $0.07 in the last 24 hours alone, as per CoinGecko data.

