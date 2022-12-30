Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
dailyhodl.com
Solana and Associated Tokens Down Over 96% From All-Time Highs As SOL Gets Delisted From Crypto Exchange
Smart contract platform Solana (SOL) and other digital assets associated with it continue to freefall as a crypto exchange platform announces it’s going to delist them. According to crypto reporter Colin Wu, crypto exchange Matrixport will delist SOL and its accompanying digital assets starting December 30th, a move that sent the already-ailing cryptocurrencies on another downswing.
Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange Wash Trading Stats Depict Worrying Picture
Crypto platforms with 70% total reported volume of wash trading moved up by 46 positions in rankings. It’s no secret that wash trading continues to plague the crypto market. A paper titled “Crypto Wash Trading,” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), found that an overwhelming number of unregulated crypto exchanges account for a sizeable portion of wash trades.
cryptoglobe.com
Analyst Explains Why Bottom for Bitcoin ‘Could Be $10,000 or Slightly Lower’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that he expects the price of Bitcoin to fall further in Q1 2023 before bottoming out. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a video update released on 30 December 2022, he said:. “The...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
CNBC
The boldest bitcoin calls for 2023 are out — and a 1,400% rally or a 70% plunge may be on the cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
3 passive income ideas for 2023
During unpredictable economic times and the looming possibility of a recession in 2023, many Americans are looking for any edge they can get. Combine this with extra spending during the holiday season and it can quickly become imperative to find another income source. While working longer hours, taking advantage of overtime opportunities and getting a second job are reliable alternatives, many people don't have the time or ability to work much more than they already are.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Bottom Out After Another Massive Drop, Predicts Coin Bureau – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto analyst says the crypto market could see one more massive decline before bottoming in early 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could decline by as much as 60% in the near term. “The...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Monitor This Week
Clearly, it is hard to predict with precision which cryptocurrency will see the next boom. Nevertheless, we can identify potential contenders that are capitalizing on current developments, such as decentralized finance and digital payment solutions. The cryptocurrency market started 2023 with the prolonged unfavorable conditions that have characterized the industry...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Updates Outlook on XRP and One Top-50 Altcoin – Here Are His Price Targets
The widely-followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on XRP (XRP) and VeChain (VET). The popular analyst tells his 643,300 Twitter followers that payments solution XRP could plummet by more than 22% if it fails to recover a key level quickly. “This one looks a...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen on Why He Is ‘Really Bearish on the Altcoin Market’
On 30 December 2022, highly respected crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his thoughts on the current state of the crypto market. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Cowen said:. “One of the things that [has] kept me really bearish on the altcoin market is of course the Bitcoin...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum ($ETH) Educator Explains Why 2023 Is ‘Gonna Be a Big Year’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), independent Ethereum educator, investor and advisor Anthony Sassano explained why he believes that 2023 is going to be a great year for Ethereum ($ETH). Sassano told his over 232K Twitter followers:. “Two major upgrades coming to Ethereum in 2023: – Beacon Chain withdrawals which, contrary...
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price History: What Price Did DOGE Start At?
Dogecoin ($DOGE) is probably the most famous meme-inspired cryptocurrency, both in the crypto world and outside of it, mostly thanks to the endorsement of various celebrities, including Elon Musk. But where did the price of DOGE start at?. DOGE started as a memecoin in 2013 —a joke to make fun...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Beginning of Next Bitcoin Bull Run, Lays Out March 2023 Ethereum Forecast
The closely followed crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel is making forecasts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2023. In a new video update, the analyst says that he believes Bitcoin will ignite its next bull run around the second half of the year. “Late...
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Plummets 13% Amid Rumors of Ethereum-Like Merge
The volatile meme coin is shedding value as 2022 comes to a close, amid chatter over a potential proof-of-stake transition ahead. The price of Dogecoin has dropped 13% over the last week, and has fallen 6% to just under $0.07 in the last 24 hours alone, as per CoinGecko data.
