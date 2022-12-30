ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa's first deadly fire of the year kills elderly, disabled man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department says a house fire in the 1200 block of North Vandalia Monday morning killed a man. Tulsa Fire Captain Brian Fields told NewsChannel 8 that crews responded to the blaze around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Fields said a woman living in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's Gathering Place welcomes 10 millionth guest on New Year's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gathering Place welcomed its ten millionth guest Sunday morning. To start the new 2023 year, Steven and Maria Burns along with their two children Alice and Nathaniel visited the park. To recognize the milestone, staff gifted the Burns family with a special bag filled...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mother Road Market hosts 'Noon Year's Eve' for kids to ring in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Those who didn't want to wait until midnight to start the new year celebrated at noon. Families gathered at Mother Road Market hosted their "Noon Year's Eve" celebration Saturday. Organizers said they wanted to give kids a somewhat similar experience to what their parents do...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow businesses host New Year's Eve celebrations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With mere hours until 2022 enters the rearview mirror, people welcomed the new year across Oklahoma in all sorts of ways. Before the clock struck midnight and the ball over Times Square dropped, the balloons at Broken Arrow Roller Sports came tumbling down. Children screamed as they snatched balloons falling from above and promptly tried, sometimes succeeding, to pop them.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis welcomes its first baby of 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health System welcomed the first baby born in 2023 Sunday. The lucky baby was named Rhaine. The hospital wished her and her family many blessings in the new year.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Turner Turnpike

LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a man dead on the Turner Turnpike. Officials say 74-year-old Thien Tran of Oklahoma City was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike eastbound at mile marker 155.5. Tran was pronounced...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Tulsans find unique ways to ring in new year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With party hats already on the tables, Low Down near the corner of Detroit and Archer is gearing up for New Year's Eve. "This is kind of a time capsule down here if you’ve never been to Low Down," said Jeff Sloan. With a...
TULSA, OK

