Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Tulsa's first deadly fire of the year kills elderly, disabled man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department says a house fire in the 1200 block of North Vandalia Monday morning killed a man. Tulsa Fire Captain Brian Fields told NewsChannel 8 that crews responded to the blaze around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Fields said a woman living in...
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
KTUL
Tulsa's Gathering Place welcomes 10 millionth guest on New Year's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gathering Place welcomed its ten millionth guest Sunday morning. To start the new 2023 year, Steven and Maria Burns along with their two children Alice and Nathaniel visited the park. To recognize the milestone, staff gifted the Burns family with a special bag filled...
KTUL
Mother Road Market hosts 'Noon Year's Eve' for kids to ring in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Those who didn't want to wait until midnight to start the new year celebrated at noon. Families gathered at Mother Road Market hosted their "Noon Year's Eve" celebration Saturday. Organizers said they wanted to give kids a somewhat similar experience to what their parents do...
KTUL
Catoosa Special Olympics team wins big at Tulsa Public Schools Tournament of Champions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Catoosa Public Schools announced that its Special Olympics team showed out once again at the Tulsa Public Schools Tournament of Champions. This event was hosted at the BOK Center Thursday evening. The Catoosa team is coming home champions after their hard work in the tournament.
KTUL
2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso gears up for upcoming 2023 film opportunities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said on Wednesday that Oklahoma will welcome new film projects to the Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso in the new year. The facility measures 27,000 square feet and is equipped with industry-leading software and hardware technologies. This includes pro-grade editing...
KTUL
19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
KTUL
Broken Arrow businesses host New Year's Eve celebrations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With mere hours until 2022 enters the rearview mirror, people welcomed the new year across Oklahoma in all sorts of ways. Before the clock struck midnight and the ball over Times Square dropped, the balloons at Broken Arrow Roller Sports came tumbling down. Children screamed as they snatched balloons falling from above and promptly tried, sometimes succeeding, to pop them.
KTUL
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
KTUL
Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police mourns loss of founding member
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Fort Gibson Fraternal of Police announced on Wednesday that one of its founding members of Lodge 209 has passed. Fort Gibson FOP says Bill Parris served the residents honorably as a peace officer for many years until becoming a Muskogee Public Schools officer. He...
KTUL
Saint Francis welcomes its first baby of 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health System welcomed the first baby born in 2023 Sunday. The lucky baby was named Rhaine. The hospital wished her and her family many blessings in the new year.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man for allegedly breaking into ex-wife's home on New Year's Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man that broke into his ex-wife's home on New Year's Eve. On Dec. 31, around 5 p.m. TPD responded to a burglary and protective order violation call near 4th and South 71st East Avenue. The suspect, John...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
KTUL
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
KTUL
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Turner Turnpike
LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a man dead on the Turner Turnpike. Officials say 74-year-old Thien Tran of Oklahoma City was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike eastbound at mile marker 155.5. Tran was pronounced...
KTUL
Bartlesville police provide free, safe transportation to residents on New Year's Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department once again offered rides to residents on New Year's Eve to ensure everyone arrived safe. BPD reported that they provided 10 rides by request to transport residents home. They also reported no DUI arrests, zero traffic accidents, and only one alcohol-related...
KTUL
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
KTUL
Armed suspect shot, killed in overnight officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department reported an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dec. 31. On Saturday at 3:30 a.m., dispatch says they received a call for assistance from the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. A Lighthorse officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near 8100...
KTUL
Tulsans find unique ways to ring in new year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With party hats already on the tables, Low Down near the corner of Detroit and Archer is gearing up for New Year's Eve. "This is kind of a time capsule down here if you’ve never been to Low Down," said Jeff Sloan. With a...
Comments / 0