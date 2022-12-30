ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Soothing drinks to see out the year

By Fiona Beckett
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stQlM_0jyfbwxi00
Hot stuff: ‘Mulled wine is just as, if not more, appealing after Christmas and during January as before it.’

It’s easy to understand why the term “comfort wine”, or even comfort drink, isn’t in common use: nobody wants to claim that alcohol is comforting (though, in moderation, it can be). Of course, many non-alcoholic drinks are comforting, not least tea and hot chocolate (I’d argue that coffee doesn’t come into that category, though, because it’s more a stimulant, but lovers of lattes and flat whites would no doubt disagree).

To be comforting, a drink needs to be familiar and consistent, hence the popularity of brands such as Coca-Cola and PG Tips. It may even recall your childhood: I still love Rose’s lime juice cordial, for instance, which I can first remember tasting aged about two; these days, however, I prefer it in a gimlet.

I think red wines are more comforting than whites, although I had a vigorous disagreement with a friend about this. He held that sancerre was comforting, mostly on grounds of familiarity, but I don’t agree, especially at the prices you pay for it these days. I maintain that cheap, or at least modestly priced, drinks are more comforting than expensive ones, comforting being different from gratifying. And, despite that oft-recited quote from Lily Bollinger – “I drink champagne when I’m happy and when I’m sad” – and Winston Churchill’s “In victory, I deserve it; in defeat, I need it”, I don’t find champagne especially comforting. It’s more celebratory.

Sweetness is comforting, however, especially if combined with strength, as in port, rich oloroso or sherried whiskies. Is there anything more soothing than a hot toddy when you have a cold? Maybe a hot buttered rum or, a drink that brought comfort to injured soldiers in the first world war, a benny and hot (Bénédictine with hot water), which is curiously good. And if you were given a bottle of brandy or armagnac for Christmas and have managed to keep it away from the family, now is the time to enjoy it.

Certain flavours are also comforting – ginger especially. I love a whisky mac (whisky and ginger wine) at this time of year, and find mulled wine just as, if not more, appealing after Christmas and during January as before it; mulled cider, too, but both go back to hot drinks again. Not a bad idea, especially if, like many of us, you’ve turned down the heating.

Big, alcoholic reds are not normally my bag, but I really appreciate them at this time of year, so bring on the malbec, shiraz and zinfandel, as well as the hearty Douro and Languedoc reds. But bear in mind that this weekend sees the end of the Christmas promotions – next week, expect to see prices continue their relentless upward trajectory.

Five comforting drinks to see you into the new year

The King’s Ginger £20 (50cl) Waitrose, £25 Berry Bros & Rudd, 29.9%. A warming ginger liqueur originally created to keep King Edward VII warm when he went out in his carriage. Might do the same for you when you’re walking the dog.

Three-Year-Old Somerset Cider Brandy £27 for 50cl, £35 for 70cl, £32.25 The Whisky Exchange, 42%. I like all the Somerset Cider Brandy range, but this is the most affordable, with a lovely, pure apple flavour.

Vila Real Rabelo Red 2017 £6.35 Co-op, 13%. From the same grape varieties used to make port, this spicy, gutsy Douro red is just what you need with a stew.

Morrisons The Best Marques de los Rios Rioja Crianza 2018 £8.50 (on a buy three, save 25% offer until 1 January), 13.5%. Old-fashioned rioja scores high on the comfort stakes. Good value for money, too.

Carpe Diem ‘Bad Boys’ 2018 £21.99 (or £18.99 on mix-six) Majestic, 14%. A particularly luscious Moldovan blend of saperavi, feteasca neagra, cabernet sauvignon and merlot. Great to take to a party and make people guess where it’s from (and what the grapes are, if you’re feeling mean).

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

Nine killed in New Year’s Eve crush in Ugandan capital

At least nine people, some of them children, died in a crush as revellers rang in the new year at a shopping centre in Uganda’s capital, police said. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others”, said Luke Owoyesigyire, a national police spokesperson.
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

Lake Mead’s receding waters revealed long-lost bodies. But who are they?

The first sets of human remains that surfaced at Lake Mead appeared in quick succession, one after another. The environmental disaster unfolding at the largest reservoir in the US was already hard to ignore – there was the giant “bathtub ring” that served as a reminder of the punishing drought in the west and diminishing recreation opportunities. But the bodies were a grim new sign of the crisis.
The Guardian

Chagos Islanders demand say as UK-Mauritius sovereignty talks begin

Descendants of the people of the Chagos Islands have claimed their views are being ignored as the prime minister of Mauritius announced the start of talks with Britain over the territory’s sovereignty. Pravind Jugnauth, who has led the Mauritian government since 2017, used a new year’s address to reveal...
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
The Guardian

Christopher Allmand obituary

My fellow medievalist Christopher Allmand, who has died aged 86, was a historian of the hundred years war, especially during and after the reign of Henry V, to which Christopher devoted a major study in 1992. He was an important figure in a golden generation of British scholars who made...
The Guardian

Zelenskiy and Putin signal desire to break war’s deadlock in new year

Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its second calendar year at a delicate point. It is six weeks after the liberation of Kherson and there has been little movement in the frontlines either way since. There is not yet any sign of a full, renewed counteroffensive by the Ukrainians, not helped by the weather which has been above freezing, leaving muddy ground not conducive to military manoeuvre.
The Guardian

Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis

For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
The Guardian

Swamps, forests and shelling: new year on Ukraine’s northern frontline

On New Year’s Eve in a patch of forest along the north-east border with Russia, a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces stood guard in their trenches. Ukraine’s most senior defence officials have said they believe Russia will attempt a second invasion from the north in the next couple of months, using troops who have been training for the past three months since being mobilised in October. But the Ukrainian forces defending the border say the Russians will not be able to break through as they did in February, when the Sumy region had no defensive lines.
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Is there any end in sight for the war in Ukraine?

Good morning, and happy new year. As Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the northern frontline celebrated with a feast in their subterranean kitchen, Moscow was signalling its intentions for 2023: wave after wave of drone attacks on Kyiv infrastructure that extended into the early hours of Monday morning. In other...
The Guardian

Global economic forecast for 2023? A stormy start followed by a ray of hope

Investors should brace for another turbulent year in the financial markets, economists have warned as central banks fight inflation, China reopens its economy after Covid-19 restrictions and the Ukraine war pushes the global economy towards recession. The first half of the new year is likely to be choppy, according to...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy