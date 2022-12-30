ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Wear a fancy flat and you can dance all night – and into the new year

By Jess Cartner-Morley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GCN4_0jyfbpmd00
Photographer Tom J Johnson/the Guardian. Styling Melanie Wilkinson

The past few years have been record-breakingly bad by almost all metrics, what with a pandemic and a war and a recession and disastrous prime ministers. Not to mention the poor Queen – and have you seen the price of eggs?

But it’s nearly champagne-o’clock, and New Year’s Eve is a time to look for the positives. So I urge you to give thanks, my friends, for one thing the past five years has got right, which is the flat party shoe. We are living in the golden age of the fancy flat. As golden eras go, it’s not up there with Renaissance Florence or the swinging 60s. But we are where we are.

New Year’s Eve is a perfect excuse to celebrate this shoe. You are likely not only to be dressing up, but staying up till after midnight. During the pandemic I swore blind – probably in this column – that I’d never go back to heels but I have been enjoying tottering about in my now-vintage Manolos, Choos and Louboutins.

Ha! We talked a lot of rubbish during lockdown. See also: takeaway coffees, which I righteously believed I had sworn off for ever. But my pain threshold is nowhere near where it was last decade. I leave the house in heels only if I’m confident I’ll be home and kicking them off this side of 11pm.

And we are spoiled for choice. Our flat-shoe cup runneth over like a champagne tower. The shoe rule of thumb used to be that if it doesn’t have a heel it doesn’t really have a vibe, but those days are long gone. The modern party flat began with the Valentino Rockstud over a decade ago. You may think you don’t know this shoe, but you do. The toe is pointy, the edges and straps studded with squared-off gems: a bit elegant, a bit punk. The Rockstud was the first It shoe that came in a flat as well as spike-heeled version, and it changed the game. Suddenly a shoe didn’t need a high heel to be high-status.

I was planning to leave out how one of the reasons we wear high heels is to make our legs look longer, because that is the kind of under-the-radar fat-phobia that doesn’t need oxygenating. So I will say only that if the silhouette of a party outfit with flat shoes feels off, try the pointiest flats you can dig out, because it makes a real difference to how elegant you feel. A pointed toe is to a round one as a freshly sharpened pencil is to a blunt one: more polished, less casual.

The perfect fancy flat for tomorrow night, therefore, looks something like this. A pointed toe (or pointed with a squared-off tip, if that’s more comfortable). Dark matt leather is the most practical; satin or silk is the least practical. I would steer you in the middle, toward a metallic leather (Boden does an excellent silver one with pearl-studded strap for £77) or a high-shine patent in black or navy. Both are tough enough for pavements but dressy enough for the dancefloor.

Some sort of flourish at the toe may be called for. This could be a buckle – Mango’s gold-on-black pair look more expensive than £45.99 – or a low-cut front that reveals what was known in the noughties as “toe cleavage”. (Vestiaire Collective is a good source of these: a quick search turns up unworn flamingo pink Jimmy Choos for £100.) This gives them that Cinderella magic that a shoe needs for a night out.

Now you can put your best foot forward without going on tiptoe. And you won’t have to leave the party before the clock strikes midnight.

Hair and make-up: Sophie Higginson using Chanel Demander La Lune and Chanel Le Lift Pro. Model: Eliana at Body London. Dress: £160, samsoe.com. Shoes: £120, boden.co.uk

  • Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topics raised by the writer. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nine killed in New Year’s Eve crush in Ugandan capital

At least nine people, some of them children, died in a crush as revellers rang in the new year at a shopping centre in Uganda’s capital, police said. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others”, said Luke Owoyesigyire, a national police spokesperson.
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Goes Gothic in a Black Harness and ‘Witchy’ Lace-Up Ankle Boots

Paris Hilton got to stretching in a video posted to her TikTok yesterday. Dressed in a gothic all-black ensemble, Hilton pretended to crack her back and neck to an audio imitating the sound of bones cracking, the caption reading, “Me after carrying the 2000s on my back #ThatsHot.” Diverting from the usual holiday garb, Hilton switched things up in a high-low black gown that featured a half-moon and star print and billowing bell sleeves. The garment was situated with a black leather harness which she wore overtop the dress for an edgier feel. Underneath the dress, Hilton wore opaque black tights and...
In Style

Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year

I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
WWD

The 25 Best Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming, which means it’s time to stock up on warm wardrobe essentials like chunky knits, cozy cashmere, sweater dresses, and leather pants. But there’s no better way to take on the cold weather and freezing temps than in a puffer jacket. Whether you’re hitting the slopes in Aspen or making a Trader Joe’s run, the best puffer jackets for women can work for every occasion — from ultra-warm, long puffer coats for snow days to lightweight jackets for...
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022

Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
The Guardian

Lake Mead’s receding waters revealed long-lost bodies. But who are they?

The first sets of human remains that surfaced at Lake Mead appeared in quick succession, one after another. The environmental disaster unfolding at the largest reservoir in the US was already hard to ignore – there was the giant “bathtub ring” that served as a reminder of the punishing drought in the west and diminishing recreation opportunities. But the bodies were a grim new sign of the crisis.
The Guardian

Chagos Islanders demand say as UK-Mauritius sovereignty talks begin

Descendants of the people of the Chagos Islands have claimed their views are being ignored as the prime minister of Mauritius announced the start of talks with Britain over the territory’s sovereignty. Pravind Jugnauth, who has led the Mauritian government since 2017, used a new year’s address to reveal...
The Guardian

Christopher Allmand obituary

My fellow medievalist Christopher Allmand, who has died aged 86, was a historian of the hundred years war, especially during and after the reign of Henry V, to which Christopher devoted a major study in 1992. He was an important figure in a golden generation of British scholars who made...
seventeen.com

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Show Their Night Out Styles in Aspen

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner gave two examples of how to dress for a winter night out. The supermodel BFFs were photographed while dining out in Aspen yesterday, where they were accompanied by Hailey's husband Justin Bieber. For the outing, the friends showed their unique styles with cold-weather accessories. The...
Footwear News

Princess Beatrice Styles Green Shrimps Coat With Matching Fascinator & Sharp Booties on Christmas Day

Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar. Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...
The Guardian

Zelenskiy and Putin signal desire to break war’s deadlock in new year

Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its second calendar year at a delicate point. It is six weeks after the liberation of Kherson and there has been little movement in the frontlines either way since. There is not yet any sign of a full, renewed counteroffensive by the Ukrainians, not helped by the weather which has been above freezing, leaving muddy ground not conducive to military manoeuvre.
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy