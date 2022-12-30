Read full article on original website
Bruins' Swayman puts Ortiz, Williams on mask for Winter Classic at Fenway
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is paying respect to some Fenway legends. When the Bruins take the ice for Monday's Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swayman will wear a mask featuring Boston Red Sox icons David Ortiz, Ted Williams, and Curt Schilling. Ortiz was inducted into the Hall...
Report: Marlins willing to trade significant player for Casas
The Miami Marlins are looking for more offensive help this winter and are willing to trade a significant player on the roster to the Boston Red Sox for first baseman Triston Casas, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. While there seems to be mutual interest - the Marlins...
2022 in memoriam: 60 people who made sports history in their lifetimes
Jan. 1 - Dan Reeves, 77, was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72 but was better known as an NFL head coach, spending 23 years in stints with the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons from 1981-2003. Three of his Denver teams reached the Super Bowl in the 1980s, as did his Atlanta team in 1998, but all lost. He won one Super Bowl each as a player and an offensive coordinator.
KBO MVP Jung-hoo Lee to be posted after 2023 season
Next winter's crop of free agents just got stronger. The Kiwoom Heroes will post Korean Baseball Organization superstar Jung-hoo Lee following the 2023 season, the team announced. "After some internal discussions, we agreed to respect the player's intent to play in Major League Baseball," the Heroes said in a statement....
Report: Yankees add former top prospect Calhoun on minors deal
The New York Yankees and outfielder Willie Calhoun agreed to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Calhoun, a former top prospect, hit one homer with a .524 OPS over a combined 22 games between the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants last season. He was dealt to the Giants in June after demanding a trade from the Rangers following a demotion to the minors in May.
2022 in memoriam: Recognizing more of those who made an impact in sports
Jan. 2 - Larry Biittner, 75, played 14 seasons in the major leagues as a corner outfielder and first baseman with Texas, Montreal, the Cubs, and Cincinnati. Jan. 4 - Ross Browner, 67, was a two-time national champion at Notre Dame, the 1977 Outland Trophy winner, and played 10 years as a defensive lineman in the NFL, including nine with Cincinnati. He was a member of the Bengals' 40th-anniversary team.
Kraken to host Golden Knights in 2024 Winter Classic
Expansion appears to be the theme of next year's Winter Classic. The Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park for the annual outdoor event on Jan. 1, 2024, the league announced Monday. T-Mobile Park is the home of MLB's Seattle Mariners. It will be the eighth...
Report: Nationals, Michael Chavis agree to minors deal
The Washington Nationals added infielder Michael Chavis on a minor-league contract, sources told Andrew Golden of the Washington Post. Chavis would reportedly earn $1 million at the major-league level plus $500,000 in incentives and can opt out of the deal if he's not in the majors by June 1. The...
