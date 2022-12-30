Read full article on original website
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Cubs, Eric Hosmer Nearing Deal?
The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer are currently in negotiations for a potential deal for 2023 that “looks promising,” according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This isn’t the first time the Cubs have been linked to Hosmer. With the organization looking to fill a hole at first base, both Hosmer and Trey Mancini have been potential candidates for the job.
Red Sox Analyst Reveals Update That Will Have Fans Seething
The Boston Red Sox have not had an ideal offseason. The goal was to try and retain star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, though that did not work out as the veteran bolted for the San Diego Padres, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox also lost two starting pitchers...
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
NBA Scout Believes The Rockets Could Compete For Championships If They Got James Harden And Drafted Victor Wembanyama
The Houston Rockets went from title contenders to bottom-feeders in an instant but to their credit, they have done a great job of assembling a talented young core in that time. They have got the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. within their ranks and they might be getting the most talented youngster of them all next year.
Yankees can go blockbuster, stay content or be conservative to fill left-field position
The Yankees have been adding minor-league talent over the past few days, notably a few outfielders, to compete during spring training. General manager Brian Cashman has remained patient and cautious filling the vacant left field spot, but that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t in the works for the Yankees with the new year upon us and additional improvement expected.
New Mets Star Prepared The Perfect Opening Statement
A few weeks ago, the New York Mets signed Japanese pitching star Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract. The former SoftBank Hawks star didn’t require a posting fee, increasing his appeal to MLB teams. Ultimately, the Mets ended up securing his services. He is, together with Justin...
MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023
We're in 2023 now so it's time to leave the past behind and start looking to the future. Yeah the disappointing NLDS loss happened, but the Dodgers aren't expected to make backward progress after losing Trea and Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson. Instead, the team picked right back up where...
Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team
Bill Simmons appears to be spilling some tea this week. On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, The Ringer CEO Simmons hinted at some worrisome issues with the Milwaukee Bucks this season. “Milwaukee’s a mess,” said Simmons. “There’s rumors about chemistry going on and weird stories floating around about them right now.” While Simmons... The post Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to All-Star Starting Pitcher
The Angels are still in the market for more starting pitching, and MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday the Halos were in on Nathan Eovaldi before he ultimately decided to sign with the Rangers. According to Heyman, some executives are frustrated that "California wasn't viewed as a destination by many players." Texas, of course, has no state income tax, so a California team would have to seriously outbid the Rangers to match the actual dollars going into a player's wallet.
A content and revitalized Jake DeBrusk continues to deliver for Bruins on big stage
Months after rescinding his trade request, Jake DeBrusk is looking like a star winger for Boston. Just a year ago, the top thing on Jake DeBrusk’s mind was a change of scenery. Whether it be his dwindling minutes in the Boston Bruins’ top-six unit or his prickly relationship with...
National League Team Reportedly Looking To Snatch Red Sox Top Prospects For Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for a trade partner so far this offseason and it sounds like a National League squad may be interested. Boston has been looking to improve its starting rotation -- especially after losing fireballer Nathan Eovaldi to the Texas Rangers -- and the Miami Marlins after plenty of young, team-controlled hurlers that the Red Sox could consider.
Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look
The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
Gilbert Arenas has odd theory on why Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight video was leaked
Gilbert Arenas was inarguably one of the most influential NBA talents of his generation. Although being a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Second-Team member and two-time All-NBA Third-Team member is nothing to sneeze at, those accolades don’t fully express how big of a star Arenas was in his prime. He...
Ranking the White Sox’s best second base options for 2023
As it has been since the departure of Gordon Beckham (“I just wanna use your love, toniiiiiiiiiiight…”), second base was a revolving door for the White Sox in 2022. Leury Garcia and Josh Harrison garnered the lion’s share of the work, starting 130 games between them at the position. Harrison turned things up down the stretch to muster a 98 wRC+, 1.4 fWAR campaign, while Leury was notoriously awful with a shocking 39 wRC+ and -1.1 fWAR.
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
