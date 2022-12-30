Read full article on original website
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Skip Bayless Gets Obliterated For Implying Bills/Bengals Game Is Too Important To Cancel Following Damar Hamlin Injury
In the middle of the first quarter of tonight’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a crossing pattern. After the play, he stood up for a second, and fell straight to the ground,...
Giants back in the playoffs after 6-year wait; Knicks roll past Suns
Playoff football is returning to New York for the first time in six years as the Giants secured their spot on Sunday. Jalen Brunson returned to the Knicks after missing three games and helped them roll to a second straight win over the Phoenix Suns 102-83.
