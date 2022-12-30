ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Terry Crews Teases ‘Best of the Best’ Spinoff

“It’s the best of the best,” says host Terry Crews of this America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a new spinoff premiering January 2 on NBC. Get ready for 60 memorable acts from the U.S. series’ 17 seasons — as well as Britain, the Philippines, Australia, and other international versions — to return with winning on their respective minds.

