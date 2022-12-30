Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Terry Crews Teases ‘Best of the Best’ Spinoff
“It’s the best of the best,” says host Terry Crews of this America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a new spinoff premiering January 2 on NBC. Get ready for 60 memorable acts from the U.S. series’ 17 seasons — as well as Britain, the Philippines, Australia, and other international versions — to return with winning on their respective minds.
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)
“I’m a criminal,” says Milo Ventimiglia in the first teaser for ABC‘s upcoming drama series The Company You Keep, the actor’s first television role since This Is Us ended its run last year. In the newly released video (watch below), viewers get their first glimpse of...
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: Harry Melling Says His Edgar Allan Poe Is an ‘Intellectual Show-off’ in Gothic Netflix Film
Just imagine if famed master of macabre fiction Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) had started his career as an aspiring poet… and a West Point cadet with a string of murders to investigate. That’s the conceit in The Pale Blue Eye, premiering Friday, January 6 on Netflix. This...
