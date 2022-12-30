Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
ClickOnDetroit.com
Despite a great season, this missed opportunity will haunt Michigan football for a long time
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – When fans look back at the 2022 Michigan football season, they’ll have fond memories of the undefeated regular season, the dominant win at Ohio State, and the Big Ten championship. But they’ll also be haunted by what could -- no, what should -- have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New year, same results as Michigan football squanders opportunity at national championship
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Michigan Wolverines finished an undefeated season in embarrassing fashion as they fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 at the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The game was marred with poor coaching and awful play on both sides of the ball as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 Michigan offensive linemen sign NIL deal with advisory firm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Five offensive linemen on the Michigan football team have signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with a Southfield advisory firm. Center Olu Oluwatimi, tackles Ryan Hayes and Giovanni El-Hadi, and guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter have signed an NIL deal with Telemus, a registered investment advisory firm based in Southfield.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sworn in for second term in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for a second term in office in Lansing on Jan. 1, 2023. The event started at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Lansing. Below is Whitmer’s inaugural address as she took oath as Michigan’s 49th governor. “Hello Michigan! I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former city administrator Tom Crawford joins Ann Arbor SPARK leadership
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor SPARK announced Friday that former Ann Arbor City Administrator Tom Crawford will serve as financial officer of the Tree Town development agency. Crawford brings his deep knowledge of financial strategy, human resources and IT services in both the municipal and private sectors. As...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old man killed by driver in Oakland County -- what we know
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Here’s what we know about the incident so far. Police said the crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane, in Oakland Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run that left 22-year-old man dead
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place early Sunday morning in Oakland Township. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a Shelby Township man was struck and killed at 5:49 a.m. on Sunday...
