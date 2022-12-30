ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

5 Michigan offensive linemen sign NIL deal with advisory firm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Five offensive linemen on the Michigan football team have signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with a Southfield advisory firm. Center Olu Oluwatimi, tackles Ryan Hayes and Giovanni El-Hadi, and guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter have signed an NIL deal with Telemus, a registered investment advisory firm based in Southfield.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sworn in for second term in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for a second term in office in Lansing on Jan. 1, 2023. The event started at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Lansing. Below is Whitmer’s inaugural address as she took oath as Michigan’s 49th governor. “Hello Michigan! I...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former city administrator Tom Crawford joins Ann Arbor SPARK leadership

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor SPARK announced Friday that former Ann Arbor City Administrator Tom Crawford will serve as financial officer of the Tree Town development agency. Crawford brings his deep knowledge of financial strategy, human resources and IT services in both the municipal and private sectors. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

