Studio NYL, a leading Denver-based structural engineering and façade design firm, recently opened its third Colorado office at 532 North Tejon Colorado Springs. “Studio NYL has been working on projects and collaborating with architects in Colorado Springs since our first year in business. We recognized that being physically closer to our clients not only enhances the design process, it fuels our collaborative nature and enables us to do our best work,” said Julian Lineham, PE, co-founder and principal of Studio NYL. “Our new Colorado Springs office will provide a much higher level of access to our team, which will allow us to serve our clients and projects more efficiently. Even the most humble projects need great structural design to reach their highest potential.”

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO