4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1stColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a VisitColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
milehighcre.com
Studio NYL Opens Office in Colorado Springs
Studio NYL, a leading Denver-based structural engineering and façade design firm, recently opened its third Colorado office at 532 North Tejon Colorado Springs. “Studio NYL has been working on projects and collaborating with architects in Colorado Springs since our first year in business. We recognized that being physically closer to our clients not only enhances the design process, it fuels our collaborative nature and enables us to do our best work,” said Julian Lineham, PE, co-founder and principal of Studio NYL. “Our new Colorado Springs office will provide a much higher level of access to our team, which will allow us to serve our clients and projects more efficiently. Even the most humble projects need great structural design to reach their highest potential.”
Colorado’s Rainbow Falls is Famous + Named for Colorful Graffiti
Colorado is absolutely filled with amazing natural landmarks and attractions. The state is home to world-famous natural wonders like Garden of the Gods, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, and Colorado National Monument, to name a few. However, one natural landmark in Colorado is not necessarily famous for its natural state,...
KKTV
Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence at a Colorado Springs movie theater on the south side of the city Sunday. Police said they received a call to Tinseltown USA on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just before 11:30 on Sunday morning. Police are still investigating the incident, but they said the call was to respond to a self-inflicted injury.
Colorado Springs group celebrates 100th year of mountaintop fireworks display
Coloradans are a little different. "We love the outdoors. We love challenging ourselves against nature," attested Matt Mayberry, Director of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum. It seems to be a timeless value for the people who call this place home. At least, it's one that stretches back 100 years to a time that wasn't too different from our own."The World War is behind us, the Spanish Flu pandemic is behind us," Mayberry said. "There's a need for kind of a rebirth." Set against this backdrop were two brothers from Colorado Springs, Fred and Ed Morath. They were mountaineers in 1922 with plenty...
KKTV
Family of fire victim working to move forward after tragedy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local family is working on moving forward after losing someone they say lived up to her name. Angel Hiiesalu was killed on Thursday after her home in Canterbury Park in southeast Colorado Springs caught fire. She’s was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s office on Monday.
Trapped driver rescued following crash in Manitou Springs
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) rescued a trapped driver following a crash early Sunday morning on Jan. 1. Shortly before 4 a.m., MSFD was called to a traffic crash involving a trapped individual on Via Linda Vista. Upon arrival, crews found a car driven off an embankment. MSFD stabilized the […]
KKTV
1 woman shot several detained in Colorado Springs shooting
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) 11 News spoke with shoppers about how some of the new laws going into effect might impact their shopping habits. Six injured in single-vehicle crash along Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST. KKTV 11 News This Morning...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CSP requesting public assistance in fatal hit and run
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal crash. According to CSP, at around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, CSP was informed of a body near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street near Mesa Ridge […]
Colorado Springs’ first baby of 2023 born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The first baby of 2023 in Colorado Springs was born at 12:29 a.m. at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North on Sunday, Jan. 1. The baby boy named Kai Miles Thorne weighed in at seven pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches, according to UCHealth. Kai joins his big sister, 13-year-old Millie, as the […]
CSFD investigating structure fire on South 9th Street
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 1. At approximately 2:30 a.m., CSFD responded to a structure fire on 408 South 9th Street near I-25 and West Cimarron Street. At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of […]
Cat Fest Colorado coming to Colorado Springs in 2023!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — What’s better than Cat Fest? TWO cat fests! Cat Fest is coming to Colorado Springs for 2023! Cat Fest will be in Colorado Springs on Saturday, July 29 at the Colorado Springs Event Center located at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to Cat Fest Colorado, you […]
3 right lanes of northbound I-25 at Woodmen closed due to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The three right lanes of northbound I-25 at the Woodmen exit are closed Monday morning due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT said to expect at least a 10 minute delay as of 7:50 a.m. The post 3 right lanes of northbound I-25 at Woodmen closed due to crash appeared first on KRDO.
At least 10 cats dead after house fire in Colorado Springs
At least 10 cats were found dead on Friday when Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a house fire on the north end of the city, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region. At about 10:45 a.m., fire department officials reported that they were responding to a...
One person dead after apartment fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire off E Fountain Blvd early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire was first reported around 2:15 a.m. at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. At the time, CSFD said the fire was one of two they were The post One person dead after apartment fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
19-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in El Paso County
Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County. A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near...
New Year’s Day shooting gets 2023 off to violent start in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating the shooting of a woman late Sunday night a few blocks southeast of Citadel Mall on the city's east side. According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bijou Street, and found the victim with two gunshot The post New Year’s Day shooting gets 2023 off to violent start in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve celebrations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado residents, especially those who have moved here in recent years, may be wondering where they can go to celebrate the new year. The region has lacked a signature event, and has relied on a variety of smaller events to appeal to a wider range of people. Anthem Music The post Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve celebrations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Christmas morning, an uncle and his niece went on what was meant to be a short, fun and calm ATV ride in a neighborhood near Powers and Barnes, in northeast Colorado Springs. However, Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt did not make it home. Members of...
Large police presence at Tinseltown USA movie theater
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a large police presence at a movie theater on the south side of the city on Sunday, Jan. 1. CSPD responded to the Tinseltown USA located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on Sunday, but did not provide any additional information. FOX21 News is waiting on […]
